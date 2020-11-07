Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Kamala Harris inches closer to victory, TN's twin villages prepare for early Deepavali

The road leading to Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu villages from nearby Mannargudi town is filled with wall posters and digital banners wishing a resounding win for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Though it may sound strange, US presidential election results are an animated topic of disucssion presently in this hinterland of Tamil Nadu in public places like tea stalls.

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:25 IST
As Kamala Harris inches closer to victory, TN's twin villages prepare for early Deepavali

With Democratic candidate for the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris confident of her victory, the people of two villages in Tamil Nadu, which are native to her maternal grandparents, are also equally conviced that she would emerge victorious and eager to celebrate her win, an early Deepavali. The mood is upbeat at Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu, tucked away in a corner of Tiruvarur district, a part of the fertile Cauvery delta region, and people are waiting only for a formal declaration that Kamala has won alongside Joe Biden to start celebrations.

The villagers have now kept firecrackers ready to hail a win for Kamala Harris, also a US Senator. Women are also planning to draw a mega rangoli in front of the village temple.

"We have collected Rangoli powders in different colours and are planning to draw the image of Kamala Harris. It is a matter of pride for the entire womenfolk," said Meenakshi, a housewife at Thulasenthirapuram.

The people feel proud that their villages happen to be the native place of the grandparents of Kamala Harris. The road leading to Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu villages from nearby Mannargudi town is filled with wall posters and digital banners wishing a resounding win for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Though it may sound strange, US presidential election results are an animated topic of disucssion presently in this hinterland of Tamil Nadu in public places like tea stalls. Some people are also glued to the television looking for updates on US elections.

Earlier, on November 2, when the US went to the polls, the people performed special prayers in the local temple praying for a win for Kamala. Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu are agrarian villages and are located very close to each other near Mannargudi which is about 50 km from here.

Kamala's grandfather P V Gopalan moved out of Thulasenthirapuram village as a young man and took up a job in the British government service. Her grandmother Rajam belonged to the nearby Painganadu village.

Though Kamala's ancestors left the village many decades ago, family members had kept their connections with the temple at Thulasenthirapuram intact. Gopalan and other family members have made donations for temple renovation during various periods.

As recently as 2014, a donation was made says the temple trustee Ramani. "It all started about a year back when Kamala Harris herself disclosed about her grandfather in social media.We realised that someone connected with our village was becoming prominent in the US.

Everyone here started talking about her," said Ramanathan, a retired school teacher in the village. "We don't know much about her ancestors.Yet, it feels good she is creating history in the US," he added.

In all likelihood, Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu villages appear to be headed for prolonged celebrations. Confident of their victory in the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris have begun working on the task ahead by focusing on two critical areas of public health and economy, both battered by the raging COVID-19 pandemic.PTI CORR VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020