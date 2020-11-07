Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul congratulates Biden, Harris for US election win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it. Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:21 IST
Rahul congratulates Biden, Harris for US election win
Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it. Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted. "Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi said Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020