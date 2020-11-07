Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donald Trump becomes 11th sitting US president to lose reelection bid

President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat on Saturday makes him the 11th sitting president in US history to lose the White House in a general election campaign. Grover Cleveland lost his reelection campaign in 1888 but won back the White House four years later by defeating sitting President Benjamin Harrison.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:52 IST
Donald Trump becomes 11th sitting US president to lose reelection bid
Ten of those were outright reelection bids. Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency following Richard Nixon’s resignation, also lost his campaign to remain president in 1976. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's reelection defeat on Saturday makes him the 11th sitting president in US history to lose the White House in a general election campaign. Ten of those were outright reelection bids. Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency following Richard Nixon's resignation, also lost his campaign to remain president in 1976.

The last president to lose a reelection bid was George H.W. Bush in 1992. Grover Cleveland lost his reelection campaign in 1888 but won back the White House four years later by defeating sitting President Benjamin Harrison. He is the only president to have served two nonconsecutive terms, CNN reported.

This list does not include sitting presidents who did not receive their party's nomination for the next general election, it said. Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden defeated Trump, a Republican in the November 3 presidential election after the former US vice president secured 273 electoral college votes, three more than the required 270 votes.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

UP: Man shoots self while taking selfie with gun in Noida

A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself accidentally while taking a selfie with a pistol in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The man was accompanied by a friend in a car and the duo was on their way to a...

Poland's President Duda congratulates Biden on "successful campaign"

Polands President Andrzej Duda congratulated Joe Biden for running a successful presidential campaign after major networks declared him the winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday.Duda added Poland, one of Washingtons closest a...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020