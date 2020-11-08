Left Menu
Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to "President-elect” on Saturday, minutes after America's major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. Biden would be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20. "America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:06 IST
Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'
"President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," reads 77-year-old Biden’s new Twitter profile. Image Credit: ANI

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to "President-elect" on Saturday, minutes after America's major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. "President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," reads 77-year-old Biden's new Twitter profile.

Earlier, his profile described him as Senator and former vice president. Immediately, his website declared "A presidency for all Americans." Major media outlets started calling Biden the winner after it became clear that he has taken a major lead against Republican incumbent Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes, making him cross the benchmark of the 270 electoral college votes.

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes. Biden would be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20.

"America, I'm honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Biden said in a tweet soon thereafter. Born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden has won the highest office in the US in his third attempt. He was the youngest Senator of the United States in the early 70s which he served for over three decades. He was the vice president of the country for eight years from 2009 to 2016.

