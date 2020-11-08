Left Menu
Development News Edition

'This isn't over!': Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

Chanting "This isn't over!" and "Stop the steal”, supporters of President Donald Trump protested at state capitols across the country Saturday, refusing to accept defeat and echoing Trump's unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won the election by fraud.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 04:44 IST
'This isn't over!': Trump supporters refuse to accept defeat

Chanting "This isn't over!" and "Stop the steal”, supporters of President Donald Trump protested at state capitols across the country Saturday, refusing to accept defeat and echoing Trump's unsubstantiated allegations that the Democrats won the election by fraud. From Atlanta and Tallahassee to Bismarck, Boise and Phoenix, crowds ranging in size from a few dozen to a few thousand — some of them openly carrying guns — decried the news of Joe Biden's victory after more than three suspense-filled days of vote-counting put the Democrat over the top. Skirmishes broke out in some cities. In Atlanta, outside the state Capitol in the longtime Republican stronghold of Georgia, chants of “Lock him up!” rang out among an estimated 1,000 Trump supporters. Others chanted, “This isn't over! This isn't over!” and “Fake news!”.

The streets were awash with American flags and Trump banners. No immediate violence was reported, though at one point, police moved to separate Trump opponents from supporters. Biden held a slim lead in Georgia, which hasn't gone for a Democrat since 1992. Jordan Kelley, a 29-year-old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, drove three-plus hours to Atlanta to attend the pro-Trump rally.

“There's election fraud going on here,” said Kelley, claiming that voters in Georgia, a state with a GOP governor and secretary of state, had improperly counted the ballots to put Biden ahead. “Even though I live in Tennessee, I'm an American, and I want to make sure Americans have a voice in the election." He planned to make the 10-hour trip to Washington next week to demonstrate on the steps of the Supreme Court, where Trump and his lawyers have vowed to eventually make his case. Underscoring the hard feelings on both sides of the nation's deep political divide, anti-Trump protesters in Washington booed, yelled obscenities, shouted “Loser! Loser!” and gave the finger to Trump's motorcade as the president returned to the White House from a golf outing Saturday.

Two signs posted in front of Trump's Washington hotel read “Don't be a sore loser” and “Face Reality". Contrary to the claims of Trump supporters, there has been no evidence of any serious vote fraud. And some Republican elected officials around the country began to distance themselves from Trump and urge him to accept the outcome gracefully. A couple of thousand Trump supporters gathered at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania played a crucial role in Biden's victory.

“If we don't stop this today, it'll all be over,” Bruce Fields, 66, said of news organisations declaring Biden the winner. “Otherwise we can kiss freedom goodbye.” About two dozen heavily armed men, some wearing camouflage, joined the rally. At the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, a crowd swelled to more than 1,000 within hours. Biden won Arizona on his way to victory in the Electoral College.

“It's very suspicious that President Trump, with the red wave we've been seeing in Arizona, is struggling,” Kelli Ward, former state senator and chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, told boisterous pro-Trump demonstrators. “I want to know if there is any discrepancy with the numbers coming out of the machines." Even in a place that wasn't close, Trump supporters gathered in droves to express support for him and vent frustration over the outcome of the election. Outside North Dakota's Capitol in Bismarck, the state's all-Republican congressional delegation joined chanting, sign-carrying protesters. A few skirmishes broke out between Trump backers and pro-Biden and Black Lives Matters demonstrators, with one BLM supporter attempting to handcuff himself to a Trump supporter. The two men began wrestling on the ground.

An officer escorted the Black Lives Matter supporter to a squad car. It was unclear if he had been arrested. In Lansing, Michigan, about 50 Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags converged on the state Capitol, where they pushed, shoved and shouted at one another in a tense standoff. But within moments of the race being called, a few from both sides broke into prayer, and at least one pair hugged.

Frank Dobbs, 40, of Henderson, Nevada, brought a bullhorn and a Trump 2020 flag that he wrestled with in a stiff wind during a rally outside the Clark County registrar of voters office in North Las Vegas. “It's not over until it's over. There's still the courts. If ever there's ever a time to expose widespread fraud, this is the president to do it,” Dobbs said. “The media doesn't decide who wins the presidency. The legal voters of this country decide.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he can not congratulate a winner of the U.S. presidential election until all legal proceedings are concluded, calling his decision politically prudent.Democrat Joe Biden wo...

Texas becomes first U.S. state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Texas became the first state to surpass a million coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week. In Texas, the ...

Biden believes India-US partnership is defining relationship of 21st Century

US President-elect Joe Biden believes India-US partnership is the defining relationship of the 21st century, and he plans to strengthen ties between the two countries. Biden, 77, who has a track record of advocating a stronger India-US rela...

Portugal imposes local night-time curfews as COVID-19 cases hit record

Portugal will impose localised night-time curfews from Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases reached a record high, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced in the early hours of Sunday.The overnight curfew, f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020