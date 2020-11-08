Left Menu
Development News Edition

President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America; calls it 'a time to heal in America'

Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes. "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday night.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 07:50 IST
President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America; calls it 'a time to heal in America'

US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to unite the country as he called it 'a time to heal in America', after his historic victory in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election. Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday night. "This is the time to heal in America," he said. In his first remarks as President-elect, Biden said, "I am humbled by the trust and confidence you've placed in me." "I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," the 77-year-old Democrat leader told the gathering amid applause and cheers from the audience.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to pronounce order on Arnab's bail plea on Monday

The Bombay High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the interim bail application filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. On Satu...

Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trumps tumultuous leadership and embraced Bidens promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided ...

Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening Indo-US relationship: policy paper

The Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening the Indo-US relationship by pushing India to became a permanent member of the UN Security Council, continuing co-operation on terrorism, climate change, health and trade, ac...

WRAPUP 24-Biden wins U.S. presidency, calls for healing in appeal to Trump voters

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and Jeff Mason WILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 7 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden declared it was time to heal a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020