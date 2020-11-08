Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi-Biden will take Indo-US relationship to next level: BJP

BJP leader Ram Madhav said the people of America have made their choice and now it is for the rest of the world to welcome their decision and congratulate their leadership. "The US and India stand on a strong bipartisan bilateral relationship based on the principles of democracy, mutual benefits and global peace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:51 IST
Modi-Biden will take Indo-US relationship to next level: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Congratulating US President-elect Joe Biden on his poll victory, BJP leaders on Sunday said Indo-US relations are based on the principles of democracy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden will take the ties forward to the next level. BJP leader Ram Madhav said the people of America have made their choice and now it is for the rest of the world to welcome their decision and congratulate their leadership.

"The US and India stand on a strong bipartisan bilateral relationship based on the principles of democracy, mutual benefits and global peace. I am sure under the new leadership of Biden-Harris, US-India ties will continue to progress as strong as they have been," he told PTI. Modi and Biden knew each other well from the days of the Obama administration, Madhav said, while pointing out that the latter was instrumental in holding an event of the prime minister at New York's Madison Square on his first trip to the United States since being elected to the top post.

"I am sure the two leaders will take this relationship forward," he said. Madhav described the election of Kamala Harris to the post of US vice-president as an indication of the vibrancy of the American democracy and said she deserves special congratulations.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Modi and Biden will take the vibrant Indo-US ties to the next level. The party congratulates Biden and Harris and looks forward to further strengthening of the Indo-US ties, as this partnership between the two countries is the future of democracy in the global political order, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed

Mizoram would withdraw a section of its forces from the border with Assam and BSF personnel will be deployed in their place, a senior official here said on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Ku...

Cong leaders hail Biden, Harris for US polls win; some attack BJP

Several senior Congress leaders have hailed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris triumph in the US elections, with some attacking the BJP alleging that it appeared to side with Donald Trump not following bipartisanship in foreign policy. Biden defea...

Four Indian soldiers, three militants killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Four Indian army soldiers and three militants were killed in Kashmir on Sunday, an Indian Defence Ministry spokesperson said, in the bloodiest gunbattle in the disputed region since April this year. An army patrol noticed suspicious movemen...

Thermal power plants not responsible for worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR: NTPC

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said thermal power plants are not responsible for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region Delhi-NCR. The deterioration in Air Quality Index AQI in NCR is the most serious health is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020