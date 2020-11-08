Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prayers of gratitude for election of 'daughter of India' Harris as U.S. VP

Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, made history by becoming the first woman to win the second-highest U.S. office in the election. At her ancestral village in southern India, 13,987 km (8,691 miles) from Washington D.C., children clutched posters of Harris as people gathered at a Hindu temple to thank the gods for the victory that she and president-elect Joe Biden won.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:25 IST
Prayers of gratitude for election of 'daughter of India' Harris as U.S. VP
Representative image. Image Credit: ndla.no

Indians burst firecrackers on Sunday and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans. Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, made history by becoming the first woman to win the second-highest U.S. office in the election.

At her ancestral village in southern India, 13,987 km (8,691 miles) from Washington D.C., children clutched posters of Harris as people gathered at a Hindu temple to thank the gods for the victory that she and president-elect Joe Biden won. Priests at the temple in Thulasendrapuram village bathed the local deity in milk and prayed. Women drew murals in the courtyard and musicians played traditional music.

"A woman hailing from this small village now holds one of highest positions in U.S. It's a proud moment," said R Kamaraj, a government minister in the southern state of Tamil Nadu who joined the celebrations. Harris, who visited the village when she was 5, has often recalled walks with her maternal grandfather on the beaches of the southern city of Chennai during annual trips from the U.S.

Those conversations with her grandfather, who was among millions of people who joined India's independence movement, left a profound impact, Harris said in a 2018 speech. She has been in close touch with her family in India and her uncle said he planned to attend the inauguration in January.

"It's great (the victory). It was needed and it was good. And the next four years will be good," G. Balachandran, a leading defence scholar, told Reuters partner ANI at his home in New Delhi, where like millions of people worldwide, he watched every turn and twist of the election. "I knew she was going to win. So, I was not tense, except I wanted the final results to come in so that I could go and sleep," he said.

In Mumbai, people shot off fireworks and a group of artists painted a portrait of Biden and Harris. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faced criticism from some quarters for tacitly endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump at a massive "Howdy Modi" rally in Texas last year alongside Trump, said Harris's win was historic late on Saturday.

"Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans," he said in a tweet, referring to the Tamil word for aunts that Harris referred to in her acceptance speech for the Democratic Party nomination. Dozens of prominent Indians and Americans of Indian origin also took to social media to congratulate Harris, including actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling.

Kaling tweeted images of Harris and wrote "Crying and holding my daughter, 'look baby, she looks like us'."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman poisons herself, nascent son to death after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month-old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

COVID-19: India donates ventilators to Nepal government

India has donated 28 ICU ventilators to the Nepal government to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Embassy here said on Sunday. Nepal has so far reported 194,453 cases of coronavirus and 1,108 deaths related to ...

Ensure speedy disposal of people's grievances at block, tehsil, police station levels: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the chief secretary and the police chief to ensure speedy disposal of common mans grievances at block, tehsil and police station levels, according to an official statement. At a meet...

Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed

Mizoram would withdraw a section of its forces from the border with Assam and BSF personnel will be deployed in their place, a senior official here said on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Ku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020