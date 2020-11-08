Left Menu
New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DES27 HR-LIQUOR-SIT Haryana govt forms SIT to probe hooch deaths Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the recent incidents of deaths due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:05 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES26 PB-TRAINS-AMARINDER Suspension of trains: Punjab CM seeks Union home minister's intervention Chandigarh: Amid the suspension of train services due to a farmers' stir against the Centre's farm laws, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention into the issue. DES31 HR-CRACKERS Haryana govt allows bursting of crackers for two hours on Diwali Chandigarh: Two days after announcing a "complete ban" on the sale of firecrackers, the Haryana government on Sunday allowed bursting them for two hours on Diwali. DES27 HR-LIQUOR-SIT Haryana govt forms SIT to probe hooch deaths Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the recent incidents of deaths due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in the state. DES18 HR-CONG-MEDICAL FEE Cong slams Haryana govt over revision of fee structure for medical education Chandigarh: The opposition Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of raising the fees for medical education in state-run colleges. .

DES8 UP-MINOR-RAPE Out on bail, UP man rapes, kills 7-yr-old girl; arrested Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): A man was arrested here on Sunday in connection with the alleged abduction, rape, and killing of a 7-year-old girl, police said. DEL17 UKD-CM INTERVIEW Uttarakhand's pragmatic industrial policies attracting huge investments: CM New Delhi: Upbeat about the all-round development of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said his government's pragmatic industrial policy has ensured a large amount of investment coming into the state and expressed confidence that the flow would continue uninterrupted. DES19 RJ-GEHLOT-ECONOMY Centre should issue white paper about impact of note ban, GST on the economy: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the Centre should come up with a white paper to inform people about the impact of demonetisation, GST and the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy. . DES15 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Daily rise of 1,872 COVID-19 cases take Rajasthan's tally to 2.11 lakh; death toll 1,989 Jaipur: A single-day rise of 1,872 COVID-19 cases took Rajasthan's tally of infection on Sunday to 2,11,310 while 10 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 1,989. RDK RDK.

