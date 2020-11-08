New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
DES27 HR-LIQUOR-SIT Haryana govt forms SIT to probe hooch deaths Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the recent incidents of deaths due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in the state.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:05 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES26 PB-TRAINS-AMARINDER Suspension of trains: Punjab CM seeks Union home minister's intervention Chandigarh: Amid the suspension of train services due to a farmers' stir against the Centre's farm laws, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention into the issue. DES31 HR-CRACKERS Haryana govt allows bursting of crackers for two hours on Diwali Chandigarh: Two days after announcing a "complete ban" on the sale of firecrackers, the Haryana government on Sunday allowed bursting them for two hours on Diwali. DES27 HR-LIQUOR-SIT Haryana govt forms SIT to probe hooch deaths Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the recent incidents of deaths due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in the state. DES18 HR-CONG-MEDICAL FEE Cong slams Haryana govt over revision of fee structure for medical education Chandigarh: The opposition Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of raising the fees for medical education in state-run colleges. .
DES8 UP-MINOR-RAPE Out on bail, UP man rapes, kills 7-yr-old girl; arrested Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): A man was arrested here on Sunday in connection with the alleged abduction, rape, and killing of a 7-year-old girl, police said. DEL17 UKD-CM INTERVIEW Uttarakhand's pragmatic industrial policies attracting huge investments: CM New Delhi: Upbeat about the all-round development of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said his government's pragmatic industrial policy has ensured a large amount of investment coming into the state and expressed confidence that the flow would continue uninterrupted. DES19 RJ-GEHLOT-ECONOMY Centre should issue white paper about impact of note ban, GST on the economy: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the Centre should come up with a white paper to inform people about the impact of demonetisation, GST and the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy. . DES15 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Daily rise of 1,872 COVID-19 cases take Rajasthan's tally to 2.11 lakh; death toll 1,989 Jaipur: A single-day rise of 1,872 COVID-19 cases took Rajasthan's tally of infection on Sunday to 2,11,310 while 10 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 1,989. RDK RDK.
ALSO READ
Harak Singh Rawat not to contest 2022 U'khand Assembly polls
Rajnath Singh heads for Darjeeling on two-day visit to West Bengal, Sikkim
Harak Singh Rawat's announcement of not contesting 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls creates ripples in political circles
Capt Amarinder Singh launches Phase-II of urban improvement program
Union Minister Jitendra Singh assures help to J-K casual labourers body