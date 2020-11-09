Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Prayers of gratitude for election of 'daughter of India' Harris as U.S. Vice President

Indians burst firecrackers on Sunday and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans. Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, made history by becoming the first woman to win election to the post. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to 236,547. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/38ny4Rn) Stacey Abrams says Democrats will pour resources into key Georgia Senate runoffs

Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams said on Sunday that her party would pour unprecedented resources into two runoff Senate races in the traditionally Republican-leaning state that will determine control of the top U.S. legislative chamber. Abrams, who narrowly lost a race for governor in 2018, has been credited with boosting Democratic hopes in the state, where President-elect Joe Biden is currently leading by around 10,000 votes with the race there yet to be called. Explainer: Can Trump pardon his associates — or himself?

U.S. President Donald Trump could issue a flurry of pardons during his final days in power. Trump has granted clemency to supporters before, most notably earlier this year when he commuted the criminal sentence of Roger Stone, who was sentenced to prison after being convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers. NHC says hurricane warning issued for Florida Keys, Florida Bay

Hurricane and storm surge warnings were issued for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay as tropical storm Eta gains strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. The storm is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida, and the Florida Keys. Analysis: At pivotal moments of 2020, Trump failed to win over doubters

Donald Trump had reason to count on the loyalty of the large chunk of Americans who drove his improbable election victory in 2016. But in 2020, he needed a wider swath of voters to believe in his promise to "Make America Great Again." Faced with three crises - mounting coronavirus infections and deaths, the ensuing economic collapse and protests against police killings of Black Americans - Trump as U.S. president had an opportunity to unite people across political persuasions in the final year of his tumultuous first term. Faced with defeat, armed protesters in Arizona insist election stolen

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in downtown Phoenix on Saturday to contest Joe Biden's election as U.S. president, charging the media with conspiring to steal the election and calling the results a "coup." The Trump campaign lent support to protests questioning the current vote tally, filing a lawsuit in Arizona Saturday over rejected ballots that Arizona's Secretary of State said was "grasping at straws." With cases soaring, Biden to announce COVID-19 task force

Making the resurgent coronavirus his immediate priority, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the pandemic. Biden spent much of his election campaign criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has now caused the deaths of 237,000 people in America. The United States saw a record number of new infections last week, with the total number of cases nearing 10 million. Former Obama officials Morell, Haines likely candidates for Biden spy jobs: sources

Two former senior U.S. intelligence officials - Michael Morell and Avril Haines - have emerged as leading contenders to serve as Director of National Intelligence or run the CIA in President-elect Joe Biden's administration, several current and former intelligence officials said. Morell served as the Central Intelligence Agency's deputy director in the Obama Administration between 2010 and 2013, and during that time also served two stints as acting agency director. Facing a divided U.S., Biden and aides plan for the 'hard work of governing'

Joe Biden and his advisers on Sunday were working on plans to tackle the crises facing a divided America, first and foremost the raging coronavirus pandemic, a day after the Democrat won enough states to clinch the U.S. presidency. Republican Donald Trump, the first U.S. president to lose a re-election bid in 28 years, gave no sign of conceding, instead pressing ahead with legal fights challenging the outcome.