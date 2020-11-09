PM greets people of Uttarakhand on state's formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the state's 21st formation day and hoped the state will continue to scale new heights of development

On the path of development, may this state, full of natural wealth and beauty, continue to scale new heights of development, the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi

He congratulated all the residents of the state on its 21st formation day. Uttarakhand was formed on this day in 2000.