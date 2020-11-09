Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK chief Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to TN

Wishing and greeting her with 'Vanakkam,' Stalin said it was a matter of pride for the state's people that America's first woman vice-president has a link to Tamil Nadu as her mother hailed from the state. He said he chose to write in Tamil since it would bring more happiness to her, the mother tongue of her mother Shymala Gopalan Harris.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:29 IST
DMK chief Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to TN

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wrote to US vice-president elect Kamala Harris in Tamil recalling her links to Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that she would bring more laurels to America during her tenure. Wishing and greeting her with 'Vanakkam,' Stalin said it was a matter of pride for the state's people that America's first woman vice-president has a link to Tamil Nadu as her mother hailed from the state.

He said he chose to write in Tamil since it would bring more happiness to her, the mother tongue of her mother Shymala Gopalan Harris. Her victory has given the Dravidian movement a sense of confidence, which believed in an egalitarian society and gender equality, he said in the letter, a copy of which was also posted on his Facebook page.

The DMK chief said Harris's victory through hard work and her outlook has proved that a woman with Tamil roots is qualified to govern even the United States of America. "Let your tenure bring more laurels to America and herald the pride of Tamil heritage to the world," he said adding Tamil Nadu looked forward to her visit.

He expressed his happiness over her election and lauded her for her victory. Kamala Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan's family hails from Thulasenthirapuram and Painganadu in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur District.

The ancestral villages of Kamala Harris on Sunday erupted in joy over the Democrat Senator's elevation and ushered in an early Deepavali with firecrackers and sweets to celebrate her win..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, Google Pay

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay as well as Google Plays payment system. Google Pay is a popular digita...

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be quick game-changer for economy

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that the announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccination would deliver a quick boost of confidence to the economy, even before vaccines are widely avai...

EU drug regulator says it is assessing early data from Pfizer COVID vaccine

The European Union drug regulator said on Monday it had not yet received results from large-scale trials on the COVID vaccines being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and that it was currently assessing earlier data on the quality of the sho...

U.N. envoy Carney backs annual investor votes on company climate plans

U.N. envoy Mark Carney backed a push to make companies give investors an annual vote on their climate change strategies, saying on Monday that might prove more effective than overly prescriptive regulation.Carney, who took a U.N. climate fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020