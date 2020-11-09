NC accuses BJP of converting J-K into testing laboratory of 'injudicious, ill-considered policies'

Left Menu
The National Conference (NC) on Monday accused the BJP of converting Jammu and Kashmir into a testing laboratory of "injudicious and ill-considered policies" and plunging the entire region into "chaos and confusion".

The National Conference (NC) on Monday accused the BJP of converting Jammu and Kashmir into a testing laboratory of "injudicious and ill-considered policies" and plunging the entire region into "chaos and confusion". Addressing a party meeting here, NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani claimed that the BJP has come out in its "true colours debunking its farce claims" on development.

"J-K has become a testing laboratory of injudicious and ill-considered policies of GOI (Government of India) and that on an everyday basis, the administration was coming up with flawed orders and policies," Wani alleged. He claimed that the life of a common Kashmiri continues to “remain on the edge due to the unilateral and unconstitutional" measures taken on August 5 last year and the successive clampdown and coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Far from assuaging the situation by making amends to the wrongs committed by it, the incumbent ruling dispensation at the Centre is rampantly carrying on its mission of disenfranchising Kashmiris, giving a damn to the interests of the people of J-K in particular and the country in general," he alleged. The NC leader said that the past half-a-decade would go down as the decade which "precipitated Kashmir's free fall" in development and governance.

"The incumbent government's indifference to day-to-day issues of people has aggravated the situation. Far from delivering on its promises, the BJP has pushed the entire region into chaos. The disdain it nurtures for democracy is also not hidden from anybody," he alleged. "The statements emanating from BJP members reveal their frustration and jittery on account of their losing public support in the plains of Jammu. The people have lately come to understand that BJP's so -called development agenda was a phony to shear the people of J&K from their rights. With little understanding of the situation the BJP has plunged the entire region into chaos and confusion," he claimed.

Meanwhile, a party spokesman said prominent socio-political activists from Pandrethan area here Amjad Hussain Mir and Abdul Gani of Rawalpora have joined the party..

