Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

China, Russia hold off on congratulating Biden; U.S. allies rally round China and Russia held off congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, with Beijing saying it would follow usual custom in its response and the Kremlin noting incumbent Donald Trump's vow to pursue legal challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 05:22 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia say sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal with to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan first announced the signing on social media in the early hours of Tuesday and the Kremlin and Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev later confirmed the news. China, Russia hold off on congratulating Biden; U.S. allies rally round

China and Russia held off congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, with Beijing saying it would follow usual custom in its response and the Kremlin noting incumbent Donald Trump's vow to pursue legal challenges. Democrat Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency on Saturday and has begun making plans for when he takes office on Jan. 20. Trump has not conceded defeat and plans rallies to build support for legal challenges. Ethiopians including soldiers flee escalating conflict to Sudan

Several Ethiopians, including army soldiers, fled the escalating conflict in the restive Tigray region to neighbouring Sudan on Monday, Sudanese state media and residents said. The flare-up in the northern region bordering Eritrea and Sudan has killed hundreds of people, Ethiopian sources on the government side said, even as the prime minister sought on Monday to reassure the world his nation was not sliding into civil war. U.S. criticized for police brutality, racism at U.N. rights review

Major powers, including allies, criticised the United States for its human rights record on Monday during a U.N. review, citing the use of the death penalty, police violence against African Americans and the separation of migrant children from their families. Activists also said that the Human Rights Council's examination of the United States, the first since May 2015, amounted to an indictment of the Trump administration's policies and called for President-elect Joe Biden to usher in reforms. Another U.S. facility demolished at Cambodia base: U.S. think-tank

Another U.S.-built facility at a naval base in Cambodia has been demolished, U.S. researchers said on Monday, citing recent satellite imagery. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published images showing a Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat maintenance facility at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base still standing on Oct. 1 and the same site without it on Nov. 4. UK PM Johnson defeated in parliament on treaty-breaking Brexit laws

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a heavy defeat in parliament's upper chamber on Monday over proposed laws which would allow him to breach Britain's EU exit treaty - a plan that has been criticised by U.S. president elect Joe Biden. The Internal Market Bill is designed to protect trade between Britain's four nations after Brexit. It contains clauses ministers say are needed to protect Northern Ireland's delicate status as part of the United Kingdom, but would also break international law in a "specific and limited" way. U.S. plans sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters: sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Iran a year ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the sanctions announcement was timed to the one-year anniversary of what may have been the bloodiest repression of protesters in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. U.S. imposes sanctions on four Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on four more Chinese officials in Hong Kong's governing and security establishment over their alleged role in crushing dissent in the former British colony. The U.S. Treasury and State Department identified the four as Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office; Edwina Lau, deputy commissioner of police in Hong Kong, and Li Jiangzhou and Li Kwai-wah, two officials at the newly established national security office in Hong Kong. Leaders of Latin America's biggest countries hold off on congratulating Biden

The presidents of Latin America's two largest countries have held back from congratulating Joe Biden for winning the U.S. presidential election, even as other leaders of allied countries around the globe sent their best wishes. Biden, a Democrat, cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency on Saturday, after four days of ballot counting following the Nov. 3 election. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has yet to concede. China wildlife crime prosecutions up sharply after COVID-19 outbreak

China prosecuted more than 15,000 people for wildlife-related crimes in the first nine months of the year, up 66% from 2019, state prosecutors said, as authorities moved to enforce a trafficking ban imposed after the COVID-19 outbreak. The Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement published on its website on Monday that nearly 7,000 of the total arrests involved the violation of fishing restrictions. Around 4,000 people were prosecuted for illegal hunting and 3,000 for illegally purchasing, transporting and selling endangered wild animal products.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump not conceding election is not unexpected, says Pramila Jayapal

US President Donald Trump not conceding the election despite major US news networks having declared Joe Biden the winner is not unexpected considering his ridiculous behaviour over the last four years, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila ...

WRAPUP 1-Barr tells prosecutors to probe allegations of election irregularities

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of voting irregularities but urged them not to pursue fanciful or far fetched claims.Earlier in the day, President Donald Trumps camp...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEU hits U.S. goods with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute httpson.ft.com2IoCmNM UK High Court bl...

EXPLAINER-How Peru's Congress ousted the President and what happens now

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarra, who drove a tough anti-corruption campaign in office, was removed by the opposition Congress on Monday in an impeachment trial over allegations of bribery, the second such trial he has faced in two months....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020