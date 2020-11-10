Left Menu
Trends in Guj bypolls show BJP has support of all sections: CM

This outcome is the result of the work done by Narendra Modi government and the support of people for the BJP," the CM said. Hailing voters for exercising the franchise for the bypolls held on November 3 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Rupani said the constituencies were spread in different regions of Gujarat and consisted of areas dominated by Muslims, Adivasis, Kolis and Patidars among others.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:43 IST
With the trends of counting of votes on Tuesday showing the BJP leading in all eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat, the party workers broke into celebration and burst firecrackers at its headquarter here. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters the BJP's showing in these byelections was just a "trailer" of the outcome to be expected in upcoming elections to local bodies and in 2022 assembly polls.

The BJP is ahead in all the eight seats while the Congress is trailing behind as counting of votes polled for the Assembly bypolls progressed. The CM and state BJP president CR Paatil arrived at the party headquarter "Kamalam", where they were greeted by upbeat BJP workers who thumped drums and waved the party flags.

Women activists broke into a garba gig while holding small cutouts of lotus, the poll symbol of the BJP, in their hands. Rupani said voters have rejected the "negative campaign and activities" of the Congress in Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where counting for bypolls is underway.

"Today BJP has emerged victorious across the country, whether it is Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh or Gujarat. This outcome is the result of the work done by Narendra Modi government and the support of people for the BJP," the CM said.

Hailing voters for exercising the franchise for the bypolls held on November 3 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Rupani said the constituencies were spread in different regions of Gujarat and consisted of areas dominated by Muslims, Adivasis, Kolis and Patidars among others. "In all these areas, the BJP has received a huge lead.

The BJP bagged more votes than the Congress everywhere. As I had said earlier, this election will prove to be the last nail in the Congress' coffin," Rupani said. He said Gujarat will continue to remain a BJP bastion where the Congress has recorded its worst-ever electoral performance.

Paatil said the BJP and its workers were confident of winning all the eight seats. "The voters reposed their faith in the BJP and ensured a grand victory for the party. I thank all of them," he said.

He said people supported the BJP for the welfare and developmental works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government..

