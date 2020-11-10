Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress is sinking ship, lost its connect with people, says Vijay Rupani

The trends on the counting day for Gujarat by-polls and other states, along with Assembly elections in Bihar, revealed Congress is a sinking ship and it has lost connection with the people, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:03 IST
Congress is sinking ship, lost its connect with people, says Vijay Rupani
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani speaking to ANI in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The trends on the counting day for Gujarat by-polls and other states, along with Assembly elections in Bihar, revealed Congress is a sinking ship and it has lost connection with the people, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday. Talking to ANI, Rupani also termed BJP's clean-sweep in the eight Assembly seat by-polls in Gujarat an unprecedented victory for the party in the state.

"Congress is a sinking ship, they have lost connect with people. Results are against them everywhere. It's a party sans leadership. The results (Gujarat by-polls) are trailer of upcoming local polls here," Rupani said. "The people of Gujarat have made BJP win with a huge majority, in the history of Dangs, which is a tribal seat, we are winning by over 30,000 votes. This has never happened before," he added.

The Gujarat CM further said all the eight seats, in which voting was held were spread across various regions, dominated by various communities in the state, which meant that all communities had supported the BJP. He further said the encouraging results, which BJP got in these elections in Gujarat will have an impact in the upcoming Panchayat, corporation and the 2022 Assembly elections for the Legislative Assembly in the state.

"It is a sign for things to come, it shows the direction in which Gujarat is going. It is just the trailer," he added. Rupani further dismissed Congress' claims over EVM by saying that it was nothing more than another time the opposition was trying to blame the machine for its own faults.

"This is Congress' stereotype request, every time Congress wins in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan they don't have a problem with EVM. The people know this," he said. Meanwhile, as per the ECI at 2:30 pm, BJP candidates are leading on all eight Assembly seats, namely Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada, Karjan Dangs and Kaprada.

While BJP's Jadeja Pradhymansinh Mahipatsinh is leading by the highest margin of 33,825 votes from Abdasa seat, the party's Brijesh Merja's is ahead by 4,849 votes from the Morbi seat. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tripura reports 79 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 31,622

At least 79 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 31,622, a health department official said. The state now has 1,257 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,986 people have recovered from ...

Thailand confirms coronavirus case linked to infected Hungarian minister

Thailand on Tuesday said a Hungarian diplomat had been infected with the novel coronavirus after being in contact with his foreign minister whose tour to the region was suspended last week after he tested positive for the virus.Cambodian au...

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

Ethiopian troops took an airport in the Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders defying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds authority, state-affiliated TV said on Tuesday, as the African Union AU called for an end to bloodshed. Hundr...

ADB partners with BMJ to launch a new online COVID-19 Information Centre

The Asian Development Bank ADB has partnered with leading healthcare knowledge provider, the BMJ, to launch a new online coronavirus disease COVID-19 Information Centre for healthcare professionals tackling the pandemic.The website provides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020