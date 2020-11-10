Congress is sinking ship, lost its connect with people, says Vijay Rupani

The trends on the counting day for Gujarat by-polls and other states, along with Assembly elections in Bihar, revealed Congress is a sinking ship and it has lost connection with the people, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday. Talking to ANI, Rupani also termed BJP's clean-sweep in the eight Assembly seat by-polls in Gujarat an unprecedented victory for the party in the state.

"Congress is a sinking ship, they have lost connect with people. Results are against them everywhere. It's a party sans leadership. The results (Gujarat by-polls) are trailer of upcoming local polls here," Rupani said. "The people of Gujarat have made BJP win with a huge majority, in the history of Dangs, which is a tribal seat, we are winning by over 30,000 votes. This has never happened before," he added.

The Gujarat CM further said all the eight seats, in which voting was held were spread across various regions, dominated by various communities in the state, which meant that all communities had supported the BJP. He further said the encouraging results, which BJP got in these elections in Gujarat will have an impact in the upcoming Panchayat, corporation and the 2022 Assembly elections for the Legislative Assembly in the state.

"It is a sign for things to come, it shows the direction in which Gujarat is going. It is just the trailer," he added. Rupani further dismissed Congress' claims over EVM by saying that it was nothing more than another time the opposition was trying to blame the machine for its own faults.

"This is Congress' stereotype request, every time Congress wins in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan they don't have a problem with EVM. The people know this," he said. Meanwhile, as per the ECI at 2:30 pm, BJP candidates are leading on all eight Assembly seats, namely Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada, Karjan Dangs and Kaprada.

While BJP's Jadeja Pradhymansinh Mahipatsinh is leading by the highest margin of 33,825 votes from Abdasa seat, the party's Brijesh Merja's is ahead by 4,849 votes from the Morbi seat. (ANI)