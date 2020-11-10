Left Menu
With polling trends on Tuesday showing Janata Dal (United) underperforming in a big way, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan appeared to be succeeding in damaging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party by playing a major role in its poor show in many seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:03 IST
LJP sinks but brings JD(U) down; ruling party says Nitish targeted as part of 'sinister' campaign

With polling trends on Tuesday showing Janata Dal (United) underperforming in a big way, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan appeared to be succeeding in damaging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party by playing a major role in its poor show in many seats. The LJP, though, itself looked to have paid a big price in the process, as the Election Commission data till 5.30 pm showed that neither it had won nor it was leading even in a single seat while drawing around over 5.6 per cent of votes.

Paswan's party has, however, been instrumental in the JD(U)'s loss in at least 30 seats, as per the latest trends made public by the Election Commission. As per the latest EC data, JD(U) had won two and was leading in 41 seats, a big drop from 71 seats it had won in 2015 assembly polls.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi told PTI that a "sinister" campaign was run against Nitish Kumar as part of a "conspiracy". "Apne bhi shamil the aur begane bhi (Our own also harmed us along with the outsiders)," he said, without taking any names.

He, however, expressed confidence that Kumar will become the chief minister again, noting that top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have made it clear that he will head the government if the ruling NDA retains power. The BJP was leading or had won in 71 seats, according to the EC trends. Two other NDA members were leading in eight seats.

The NDA in total had won or was leading in 122 seats while the RJD-led opposition had won or was ahead in 110 seats..

