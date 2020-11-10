Left Menu
Ensure maximum participation of people in upcoming polls: Manoj Sinha to J-K Police

While reviewing security arrangements ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections between November 28 and December 19, besides by-elections for panchayats and Urban Local Bodies, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked the Union Territory Police to ensure maximum participation of the people in the upcoming polls.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha holds review meeting on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

At the outset of a virtual meeting held by Sinha, the inspector general of police, Kashmir, and district superintendents of police of Kashmir division briefed him about the preparatory measures for the ensuing elections.

Stressing to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections, he emphasised to provide sufficient security to the participating candidates. "Alos ensure maximum participation of the people in the upcoming polls. People should feel secured to cast their ballot on the election day," Sinha said. He added that the liaison between the different security agencies should be cohesive and strong for effective actions on the ground.

The district SSPs informed the lieutenant governor that all the arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polling with the deployment of forces and other security arrangements already in place. The lieutenant governor also appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "The J-K Police is one of the finest professional forces of the country, besides it has a splendid history of valour and sacrifice. I am confident that the J&K Police is capable of dealing with the emerging situation, while maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements to ensure peace in the region," he maintained.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner K K Sharma had last week announced that the first District Development Council elections in the Union Territory will be held in eight phases between November 28 and December 19. This will be the first electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into two Union Territories. (ANI)

Also Read: Good governance should be touchstone of administrative processes at all levels: LG Manoj Sinha

