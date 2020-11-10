Left Menu
BJP wins all eight seats in Gujarat bye-elections

In a blow to Congress in Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all eight seats where assembly bye-elections were held in the state.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:10 IST
BJP wins all eight seats in Gujarat bye-elections
Gujarat by-polls: BJP wins 6 seats (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI

In a blow to Congress in Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all eight seats where assembly bye-elections were held in the state. BJP won Dangs, Abdasa, Dhari, Kaprada, Karjan, Morbi, Limbdi and Gadhada.

In Dangs, BJP's Pate Vijaybhai Rameshbhai defeated Suryakantbhai Ratanbhai Gavit of Congress by a margin of 60,095 votes. Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Manipatsinh of BJP won in Abdasa against Shantilal Senghani of Congress with a margin of 36,778 votes while in Dhari, BJP's Kakadiya JV defeated Suresh Manubhai Kotadiya of Congress by a margin of 17,209 votes.

In Kaprada, BJP's Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari defeated Babubhai Jivlabhai Patel Alias(Varatha) of Congress by 47,066 votes. In Karjan, BJP's Akshaykumar Iswarbhai Patel won against Jadeja Kiritsinh Dolubha of Congress with 16,425 votes. Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana defeated Khachar Chetanbhai Ramkubhai of Congress by 32,050 votes in Limbdi.

In Morbi, BJP's Brijesh Merja won against Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel of Congress by 4,649 votes. In Gadhada, BJP's Atmaram Makanbhai Parmar defeated Mohanbhai Shankarbhai Solanki of Congress by 23,295 votes.

The by-elections were held after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Congress had in July this year appointed Hardik Patel as the working president of the part to boost the party's prospects in the state. (ANI)

