Left Menu
Development News Edition

LJP heading for a blank in Bihar polls

The strategy adopted by LJP leader Chirag Paswan to contest outside NDA and target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the campaign does not appear to have worked in the Bihar assembly polls and the party is likely to draw a blank.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:20 IST
LJP heading for a blank in Bihar polls
Lok Jan Shakti Party presdent Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The strategy adopted by LJP leader Chirag Paswan to contest outside NDA and target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the campaign does not appear to have worked in the Bihar assembly polls and the party is likely to draw a blank. With 82 per cent of the votes already counted, LJP is not in lead on any seat though it had shown some promise in the initial rounds of counting.

The party had contested 137 of 243 seats and fielded candidates against JD-U but not BJP. The results are especially telling as LJP done well in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls as part of National Democratic Alliance. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Norway recall Home Guard to patrol border as Swedish COVID-19 cases surge

Norway on Tuesday recalled Home Guard forces to patrol its land border as neighbouring Sweden reported another surge in COVID-19 cases that is straining hospitals and stretching testing to the limit. Norway tightened coronavirus rules last ...

Soccer-Wijnaldum named new Dutch skipper and Krul in goal

Georginio Wijnaldum will replace his injured Liverpool team mate Virgil van Dijk as Netherlands captain while Tim Krul will be first choice in goal when the Dutch play their two Nations League matches next week, coach Frank de Boer said on ...

IPL 13: Iyer claims 2nd spot in list of highest scores by captains in final

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captains knock to get his side to a respectable total against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League IPL final here on Tuesday. Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to help Delhi post a ...

Mediation needed to resolve gender discrimination and sexual exploitation in sports: Justuce Sikri

There have been several cases of gender discrimination and sexual exploitation in sports, which needed to be resolved immediately and mediation was needed for it, former Supreme Court Judge A K Sikri said on Tuesday. The judge, who said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020