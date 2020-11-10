Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai king writes messages of love for nation amid protests

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:03 IST
Thai king writes messages of love for nation amid protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn wrote messages of national unity and love on Tuesday during a visit to the northeast of the country two days after protesters sent him a letter demanding royal reforms that would curb his powers.

The Royal Palace has made no comment on months of protests so any communications from the king are watched carefully in the Southeast Asian country. "We all love and care for each other. Take care of the country, help each other protect our country with goodness for prosperity and protect Thainess," the king wrote in a message to the governor of Udon Thani province.

On a picture of himself and the queen that was brought by one of the crowds of well-wishers, the king wrote: "Love the nation, love the people, cherish Thainess, real happiness." Thousands of protesters marched to the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday, getting within a few dozen meters of the walls despite a police blockade and a burst of water cannon, to send a message to the king.

Shattering a longstanding taboo on criticizing the monarchy, they have demanded the departure of former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister, a new constitution, and reforms that would reduce his powers. "When the king truly cherishes democracy, all people will find happiness," the protesters said.

Last week the king made his first comments on the protesters. In brief remarks, he said "we love them all the same" and describing Thailand as a land of compromise. Prayuth has said he will not resign, rejecting protesters' accusations that he engineered last year's election to keep power that he seized in a 2014 coup.

Pictures from different royal events in Udon Thani showed thousands of people. Many wore yellow shirts - matching the king's colour - and carried matching official portraits of the royal couple.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Wanted to break the jinx of winning IPL title every two years, says Bumrah

After winning the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the side wanted to break the jinx of winning the title every two years. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and ei...

People of Bihar stamped their approval on welfare policies of Modi govt and work done by Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt: Nadda.

People of Bihar stamped their approval on welfare policies of Modi govt and work done by Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt Nadda....

BJP minister Imarti Devi loses bypoll in Madhya Pradesh

In a setback to the BJP, its woman minister in Madhya Pradesh Imarti Devi lost bypoll from the Dabra assembly seat on Tuesday, an election official said. Congress candidate Suresh Raje defeated Imarti Devi, considered a loyalist of BJP Rajy...

SCO member states should resolve disputes through dialogue: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO member countries should resolve their disputes and differences through dialogue and consultation. Addressing the SCO Heads of State virtual summit w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020