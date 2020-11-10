Left Menu
Development News Edition

After RJD's claim of winning 119 seats by 9 pm, ECI says results declared for only 146 seats till then

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said after RJD's statement that it had won 119 seats by around 9 pm, that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:25 IST
After RJD's claim of winning 119 seats by 9 pm, ECI says results declared for only 146 seats till then
ECI official Chandra Bhushan [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said after RJD's statement that it had won 119 seats by around 9 pm, that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. "About an hour ago at 9 pm, a message was broadcast by a political party on social media that it has won 119 seats. Our website is in the public domain. The factual status is that we have published results for 146 seats while for 97 seats we have published trends till then," ECI official Chandra Bhushan said.

ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less. "Several results have been obtained till 10 pm. The margins are very less in the assembly elections. There could be a scenario to count the postal ballots by candidates in such seats where margins are less," he said.

ECI said that results will be delayed as the number of polling stations have been increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The fate of 3,755 candidates is being decided in the polls which were held in three phases. (ANI)

Also Read: Germany's Bayer to buy US gene therapy specialist AskBio

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ECI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Unhappy Canada PM Trudeau urges provinces to do more to fight coronavirus

A visibly unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping the country.We are seeing record spikes this morning...

Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

Mumbais civic body has proposed a hike in theatre tax for multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres as well as music shows and entertainment programmes. The proposal is to increase it to Rs 1000 per show from existing Rs 66 for super deluxe multi...

Brazil regulator says suspension of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was technical

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that its decision to suspend trials for Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was purely technical and dismissed any politicization of its work to ensure a safe and effective vaccine.We had no choic...

Pak military, administrations exploited, politicised Gilgit-Baltistan sectarian fault lines: EFSAS

Pakistan military establishment and successive administrations have exploited and politicised the sectarian fault lines in Pakistan occupied Kashmirs Gilgit-Baltistan, which have allowed Islamabad to vindicate the militarisation of Gilgit-B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020