Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration,' then softens tone on post-election transition

State officials have said there were no significant irregularities in the Nov. 3 election Pompeo did not make any comments in either set of remarks to suggest he recognized Biden as the president-elect. Asked during the Fox News interview if he was being "serious" regarding his comments about a "second Trump administration," Pompeo did not say either way but did not repeat the phrase.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 08:14 IST
Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration,' then softens tone on post-election transition

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence on Tuesday that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democrat Joe Biden's election victory over President Donald Trump. But hours after withering criticism over his comments, Pompeo, a close ally and appointee of Trump, in a Fox News interview appeared to soften his tone.

"I am very confident that we will have a good transition, that we will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on January 20th has all the tools readily available so we don't skip a beat with the capacity to keep Americans safe," Pompeo said. Earlier at a State Department briefing, he said: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Those comments drew praise from Trump, who tweeted a video late on Tuesday of Pompeo's comments, saying: "That's why Mike was number one in his class at West Point!" referring to the U.S. Military Academy. Biden said earlier that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government.

The former vice president secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to take the presidency by winning Pennsylvania on Saturday. But Trump and his allies insist "illegal" ballots may have been cast despite no evidence of mass voter fraud, which is extremely rare in U.S. elections.

The Republican president has so far refused to concede and is pursuing lawsuits in several states in a long-shot bid to hold on to power. State officials have said there were no significant irregularities in the Nov. 3 election Pompeo did not make any comments in either set of remarks to suggest he recognized Biden as the president-elect.

Asked during the Fox News interview if he was being "serious" regarding his comments about a "second Trump administration," Pompeo did not say either way but did not repeat the phrase. He spoke as leaders of other countries, including Washington's close allies the UK, France and Canada, have already congratulated Biden.

'BASELESS AND DANGEROUS ATTACKS' Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said the State Department should begin preparing for Biden's transition now.

"Secretary Pompeo shouldn’t play along with baseless and dangerous attacks on the legitimacy of last week’s election," he said. Richard Boucher, a retired diplomat who was the longest-serving State Department spokesman, said Pompeo’s comment about a second Trump administration could be passed off as a joke but also served to protect him from White House criticism.

Pompeo played down suggestions that a delayed transition could present a national security risk. "I was part of a transition on the other side. ... It didn't take as much time as some might be pretending that it's going to take," he told Fox News. "I'm very confident that all the things that need to be done will be done in an appropriate way, that we will deliver that."

Asked if Trump's refusal to concede hampered State Department efforts to promote free and fair elections abroad, Pompeo declined to address the specific question but said: "This department cares deeply to make sure that elections around the world are safe and secure and free and fair." In his first official travel since the election, Pompeo is due to go to France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from Nov. 13 to 23. The leaders of some of those countries have already congratulated Biden.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US: WHO not sharing enough info about China virus probe

A senior US government official complained Tuesday that the World Health Organization has not shared enough information about its planned mission to China to investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus. Garrett Grisby of the U.S. Depa...

ICC Prosecutor calls for Libya ceasefire progress, decries ‘powerful forces’ hampering global justice

Fatou Bensouda made the appeal in her briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday, just weeks after the Government of National Accord GNA and the rival Libyan National Army LNA signed the deal in Geneva under the auspices of the UN.This is ...

Cricket-No danger of Windies tour being cancelled after COVID-19 breaches

Cricket West Indies see no danger of their tour of New Zealand being cancelled despite the teams training privileges being revoked after several players breached COVID-19 biosecurity protocols in their isolation facility. Video footage from...

COVID-19: Slow road to jobs recovery for Latin America and the Caribbean

That is the main finding of a joint report published on Tuesday by the UNs Economic Commission for the region, ECLAC, and the International Labour Organization ILO.It was presented simultaneously in the capitals of Santiago, Chile, and Lima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020