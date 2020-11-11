'MIM's Bihar poll show slap to those who call it BJP's B-team'

AIMIM's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel has said that his party's performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, in which it won five seats, was a "tight slap" to those who accused the party of being BJP's "B-team". Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday won five Muslim- dominated seats in Bihar.

Ahead of the polling in the third phase of the polls, the Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and accused the party of colluding with the saffron party. After the results, AIMIM workers led by Jaleel took out a rally from Azad Chowk area in Aurangabad on Tuesday night to celebrate its poll performance in the northern state.

"I thank the people of Seemanchal region in Bihar for reposing their faith in Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM. Today's result is a tight slap on the faces of those people who levelled charges that wherever we contest election, it is meant for division of votes," Jaleel, who is AIMIM's Maharashtra unit chief, said in a video message. "They have been accusing us of being B-team of the BJP, but the people of Bihar have shown their faith and trust.

This is just a beginning," he added. The AIMIM was in the fray for 20 seats in Bihar elections, a majority of which went to polls in the third phase on November 7, as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front that has four other parties, including Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Jaleel said that Congress needs to introspect after the Bihar poll results. "Whenever the Congress succeeds, they say it is because of their party leaders," he said, adding that when it loses, it holds others responsible.

Jaleel said that the RJD would have won more number of seats had it also contested the 70 seats that its ally Congress fought. The Congress won 19 seats in the northern state.

He added, "We had contested the Bihar polls in 2015, but didn't succeed. In Seemanchal region, we had fought six seats in the last election, but we could not win as people did not support that time." "But in the next five years after that, we worked for the people, which gave us results this time. During the floods in the region, we sent a team of doctors along with medicines there. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued our work. These things made an impact and people supported us this time," he added. He said the AIMIM has also decided to contest upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

"If any party wishes to forge an alliance with us, they should approach our party leadership," he said..