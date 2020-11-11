Left Menu
Sensible person should get message from Bihar polls: BJP MLA

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at the Shiv Sena and the Thackerays for sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra in the context of the results of the Bihar assembly elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:27 IST
BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at the Shiv Sena and the Thackerays for sharing power with the Congress in Maharashtra in the context of the results of the Bihar assembly elections. "Bihar's people have rejected the Yuvraj of Jungle-raj who had joined hands with Congress.

"Similarly, a prince here in Maharashtra with pretentious love for jungle has joined hands with corrupt Congress. A sensible person should get the message from Bihar polls," Shelar tweeted. He also took a dig at the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a constituent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the Congress. Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray holds Environment portfolio in the state cabinet.

"Congress joined hands with Shiv Sena and it paid a heavy price for it in Bihar polls. And you never know the timing of NCP and its moves (sic)," the BJP leader added. On the results of the Bihar polls in which the BJP-JD (U) alliance retained power in a tight contest against the Grand Alliance of the RJD and the Congress, Shelar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "man of the match" of the polls.

"Be it a panchayat or parliament (elections), man of the match is Narendra Modi. I congratulate (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar and (Bihar poll) in-charge Devendra Fadnavis for the same," he tweeted..

