Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong responsible for defeat of Grand Alliance in Bihar polls: BJP leader Shukla

To a question on senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remark that Nitish Kumar should leave the BJP and back RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shukla said some people are still living in a dreamland. Meanwhile, former national president of BJP Kisan Morcha and Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast said the Bihar Assembly election results were as per the expectations.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:37 IST
Cong responsible for defeat of Grand Alliance in Bihar polls: BJP leader Shukla

Ballia (UP), Nov 12 ( PTI) UP Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Anand Swaroop Shukla has taken a potshot at the Congress, holding it responsible for the defeat of the Grand Alliance in Bihar Assembly elections. He said the people of Bihar have given a befitting reply to those who wanted to revive "casteism, corruption, 'jungle raj' and family politics" in the state.

"Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took 70 seats but his party could win only 19. The entire credit for the defeat of Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD goes to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi," Shukla told reporters on Wednesday night. To a question on senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remark that Nitish Kumar should leave the BJP and back RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shukla said some people are still living in a dreamland.

Meanwhile, former national president of BJP Kisan Morcha and Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast said the Bihar Assembly election results were as per the expectations. The results are the realisation of the slogan "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai", he added.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Seth Rogen to back horror movie 'Video Nasty' for Lionsgate

Seth Rogen will be producing the upcoming horror feature Video Nasty. According to Variety, Lionsgate has acquired the horror spec script for the movie, which has been written by Chris Thomas Devlin.The story is about three teens who rent a...

Bank of England's Bailey says vaccine news lifts uncertainty

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that news of a possible effective vaccine for COVID-19 was encouraging and would help lift uncertainty holding back the economy, but there was still a way to go in trials. Its obviousl...

European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was do...

Smooth transition: Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

For a mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect. Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020