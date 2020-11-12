Left Menu
MVA govt has failed to address issues facing Maha: Danve

Criticising the ruling Shiv Sena, he said the former BJP ally has rolled back its commitment to Hindutva after its alliance with the Congress and the NCP. Danve was addressing a party meeting after BJP candidate Shirish Boralkar filed his nomination paper for the biennial election to the graduates' constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Aurangabad division.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:11 IST
MVA govt has failed to address issues facing Maha: Danve

The MVA government in Maharashtra has failed to address key issues facing the state and is busy targeting the Centre over pending funds, Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said on Thursday. Criticising the ruling Shiv Sena, he said the former BJP ally has rolled back its commitment to Hindutva after its alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

Danve was addressing a party meeting after BJP candidate Shirish Boralkar filed his nomination paper for the biennial election to the graduates' constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Aurangabad division. "The state is facing a host of problems after the COVID-19 outbreak. But the government is not ready to address issues faced by different sectors.

"Farmers are also in trouble but they are not getting any aid. Amid all this, the state is doing only one thing -it is blaming the central government for pending funds," he said. "Earlier, the Shiv Sena used to talk about (underworld don) Dawood Ibrahim, (former Pakistan PM) Nawaz Sharif and many other issues. But due to their new alliance they can't talk about these issues," the BJP leader said.

"Now, they have wound up their Hindutva. Hence, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (who also heads the Shiv Sena) criticised me at his Dussehra rally," Danve said. The central minister gave credit to "silent voters" for the NDA's victory in the just held assembly polls in Bihar.

Addressing the meeting, BJP secretary Pankaja Munde said, "Party workers always think that when the present state government will collapse." The former state minister said the upcoming Council polls will be a battle of prestige. The biennial elections to three graduates and two teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council will be held on December 1.

