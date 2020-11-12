House Speaker Pelosi says Democrat Biden will be 'just fine' in U.S. presidential transition

House Speaker Pelosi says Democrat Biden will be 'just fine' in U.S. presidential transitionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:20 IST
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence in the U.S. presidential transition on Thursday and said Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be "just fine."
"He knows the territory. So he's going to be just fine in the transition," Pelosi told reporters. "It's most unfortunate that the Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people."
