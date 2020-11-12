Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirusReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:30 IST
Corey Lewandowski, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted advisers, tested positive for the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager for a portion of his 2016 bid for the White House and was advising his current re-election effort, was in Philadelphia challenging ballot-counting procedures last week and believes he was infected while there, the source said. The source said Lewandowski, who tested positive on Wednesday, was experiencing no symptoms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lewandowski
- Corey Lewandowski
- Donald Trump