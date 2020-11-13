Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top officials: November 3 election most secure in US history

"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history." The statement's authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State -- who run elections at the state level -- and the executive committee of the government-industry coordinating council that includes all the major voting equipment vendors.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 07:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 07:40 IST
Top officials: November 3 election most secure in US history

The state and federal officials and election technology companies who run US elections say in the strongest such statement to date that the November 3 presidential election was the most secure in American history. The statement emailed to reporters Thursday by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency -- which spearheaded federal election protection efforts -- comes as President Donald Trump continues to insist without foundation that the election was stolen from him.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” says the statement. "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history." The statement's authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State -- who run elections at the state level -- and the executive committee of the government-industry coordinating council that includes all the major voting equipment vendors.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Trans-Tasman crossover matches for Super Rugby confirmed

New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides will participate in trans-Tasman crossover matches at the end of their respective domestic competitions next year, signalling a detente in a public and bitter dispute between the countries rugby ...

ANALYSIS-Grain grab: China's global hunt for feed grains roils world market

Chinese feed producers, pig farmers and traders are reshaping the global grain market as they scour the world for supplies amid a domestic shortfall that sent local corn prices to record highs and is expected to fuel global food inflation i...

Cricket-Kohli's absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.Kohli will head home after the series-opening test a...

Measles surge worldwide in 2019 reaching highest number of cases in 23 years

Measles surged worldwide in 2019 reaching the highest number of reported cases in 23 years. Highlighted in a publication by the World Health Organization WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, measles cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020