U.S. presidential election is not finally settled - Polish president

All indications are that Joe Biden will be the next U.S. president, but the election is not completely settled, Polish President Andrzej Duda was quoted as saying on Friday. President-elect Biden solidified his victory over Republican President Donald Trump on Friday after the U.S. state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts.

"This election process in the U.S. is not over yet," Duda was quoted as saying by the niezalezna.pl website. "All the indications are that Joe Biden will be the president, but this issue is not yet finally settled," the Polish president was quoted as saying during a video conference for readers of right-wing newspaper Gazeta Polska.

Biden's election as the next American president puts Warsaw in a potentially awkward position after it had set great store in its relationship with Trump while straining links with European Union allies over democratic values. During the election campaign, Biden accused Trump of backing authoritarian leaders around the world, referring to Poland among others.

According to niezalezna.pl, Duda said he did not believe a new face in the White House would mean any serious problems for Poland, but he may have different views than Biden on some ideological issues, as the Democrats were a "liberal-left" party. "For years, Poland has been ruled by the conservative option and there is a big difference in many ideological views, and you have to take into account that there will be ideological-political disputes resuting from this," he was quoted as saying.

