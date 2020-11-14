Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August -New York Times

Al Qaeda's second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United States, the New York Times reported, citing intelligence officials. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle in the streets of Tehran on Aug. 7, the Times reported on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 15:21 IST
Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August -New York Times

Al Qaeda's second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United States, the New York Times reported, citing intelligence officials.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle in the streets of Tehran on Aug. 7, the Times reported on Friday. The killing of Masri, who was seen as a likely successor to al Qaeda's current leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was kept secret until now, the newspaper said.

A senior Afghan security source told Reuters in October that Masri, who has long been on the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted Terrorists list, had been killed in the Pasdaran area of ​​Tehran. Reuters had been unable to corroborate that information. It was unclear what, if any, role the United States had in the killing of the Egyptian-born militant, the Times said. U.S. authorities had been tracking Masri and other al Qaeda operatives in Iran for years, it said.

Al Qaeda has not announced his death, Iranian officials have covered it up and no government has publicly claimed responsibility, the Times said. Iran on Saturday denied the report, saying there were no al Qaeda "terrorists" on its soil.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement that the United States and Israel sometimes "try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region". The administration of President Donald Trump's "scare-mongering tactic against Iran has become routine," Khatibzadeh said.

A U.S. official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to confirm any details of the Times story or say whether there was any U.S. involvement. The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Israeli prime minister's office said it was not commenting on the report.

Israel has said in the past that its intelligence services have penetrated Iran in recent years, including saying in 2018 that it had smuggled out an alleged archive of Iranian nuclear secrets. Masri, one of al Qaeda's founding leaders, was killed along with his daughter, the Times reported. She was the widow of former al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden’s son.

Osama bin Laden orchestrated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was killed in a U.S. raid in Pakistan in 2011. Shi'ite Iran and al Qaeda, a Sunni Muslim militant organization, have long been enemies.

Masri had been in Iran's "custody" since 2003 but had been living freely in an upscale suburb of Tehran since 2015, the Times cited unnamed U.S. intelligence officials as saying. U.S. counterterrorism officials believe Iran, also a U.S. enemy, may have let him live there to conduct operations against U.S. targets, the Times said.

It was not immediately known what, if any, impact Masri's death has had on al Qaeda's activities. Even as it has lost senior leaders in the nearly two decades since the attacks on New York and Washington, it has maintained active affiliates from the Middle East to Afghanistan to West Africa. The report of al-Masri's killing comes weeks after the killing of two other senior al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan by local security forces.

In October, Afghan security forces killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, another person on the FBI's terrorist list, while the Afghan government this month announced that it had killed yet another senior al Qaeda commander.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Greece tightens COVID-19 lockdown, shuts primary schools

Greek authorities announced on Saturday the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, tightening a nationwide lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Greece has fared better than many other European countries in ...

UP: 34 undertrial prisoners test COVID-19 positive in Mahoba jail

As many as 34 undertrial prisoners lodged in the Mahoba jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SaturdayMahobas Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha said two barracks of the jail have been transformed into Lev...

This year lights, statues of deities were made in India due to COVID-19: Aidtyanath

Promoting locally made products, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that due to coronavirus this year lights and statues of GauriGanesh didnt come from China, and everything was made in the country by potters and ...

Motor racing-Rain turns final Turkish GP practice into driving on ice

Rain on a slippery track turned Saturdays final practice for the Turkish Grand Prix into the equivalent of driving on an ice rink with cars sliding and spinning and lap times completely meaningless.The extremely challenging conditions, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020