Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands attend weekly protest against Israel's Netanyahu

Several thousand protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night in what has become a weekly demonstration calling for the Israeli leader to resign. The protesters have been demonstrating for some five months, saying Netanyahu is unfit to lead while he is on trial for corruption charges and because of his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-11-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 00:57 IST
Thousands attend weekly protest against Israel's Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI

Several thousand protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night in what has become a weekly demonstration calling for the Israeli leader to resign. The protesters have been demonstrating for some five months, saying Netanyahu is unfit to lead while he is on trial for corruption charges and because of his handling of the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has hit Israel's economy hard, and many of the protesters are students and young Israelis who have lost their jobs.

Many protesters held Israeli flags or black or pink flags, which the grassroots movements behind the demonstrations have adopted as symbols. With the weather cooling down ahead of the rainy winter season, turnout Saturday appeared to be lower than in recent weeks.

Smaller demonstrations also were reported in Tel Aviv, outside Netanyahu's vacation home in the upscale coastal town of Caesarea and locations across the country..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center, bringing holiday cheer

New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. The 75-foot 23-meter tall Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the early m...

Soccer-Italy stand-in coach loses count of absentees for Poland match

Italys assistant coach Alberico Evani has lost count of the number of absentees for Sundays Nations League match at home to Poland, he said on the eve of the match as his squad battles COVID-19 infections, injuries and fatigue. Evani has st...

Egypt showcases scores of 2,500-year-old coffins

Egypt on Saturday showcased more than 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years, the latest and largest find this year in the vast burial ground of the Saqqara Necropolis.The 26th Dynasty coffins - sealed, finely painted and well-preserved - were...

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

The Army on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypts Sinai Peninsula. The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020