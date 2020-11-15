Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August: New York Times

Al Qaeda's second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United States, the New York Times reported, citing intelligence officials. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle in the streets of Tehran on Aug. 7, the Times reported on Friday. Argentina escalates border security after tip about explosives

Argentina said on Saturday it would tighten security at its border with Paraguay after its embassy in the United Kingdom received an anonymous tip alerting authorities to the possiblity of bomb-making materials entering across its northern border. The tip warned of a person seeking to ship ammonium nitrate from Paraguay to Argentina "for a bomb with a Jewish objective," the country´s Security Ministry said in a statement. 'The soldiers kept shooting:' witnesses testify in Lagos protest probe

Nigerian soldiers shot dead peaceful protesters at a demonstration in Lagos last month, trucking away the bodies, said written witness testimonies submitted to a judicial panel on Saturday but contradicted by an army general. "The soldiers kept shooting at random, and I saw people falling to the ground, injured or lifeless," said Dabiraoluwa Ayuku in her testimony. Australian PM postpones PNG trip as political crisis grips Pacific nation

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has postponed a visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) after a request from Prime Minister James Marape, a government spokesman said on Sunday. Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific nation. Rockets fired at Eritrean capital from Ethiopia, diplomats say

At least three rockets were fired at Eritrea's capital from Ethiopia on Saturday night, five regional diplomats said, a major escalation of a conflict pitting Ethiopian government troops against rebellious local forces in the Tigray region. At least two of the rockets hit Asmara airport, three diplomats said. With most communications down in Tigray and Eritrea, Reuters could not independently confirm the strikes. Officials on both sides could not be reached. Tropical Storm Iota strengthens as it approaches Central America

Tropical Storm Iota is strengthening as it barrels toward Central America, with authorities urging communities to evacuate before it unleashes "life-threatening" flooding across a region still recovering from Hurricane Eta's devastation. Iota is expected to intensify to major hurricane strength or just short of it by the time it smashes into the jungles of the Miskito Coast of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday. Fleeing Tigray war, Ethiopians cross river into Sudan

Ethiopians fleeing war in the northern Tigray region crossed a border river into neighbouring Sudan on Saturday, some in boats, some swimming or wading through the water. Speaking to Reuters in the Sudanese border town of Hamdayat, they gave accounts of the escalating conflict in Tigray state, where government forces are battling fighters loyal to rebellious local leaders. Thai king calls for unity after protesters turn back on motorcade

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn told well-wishers of the importance of unity as he marked the opening of a new railway line on Saturday, after thousands of protesters had turned their backs on his motorcade as it passed through central Bangkok. Around 2,500 demonstrators had gathered at the capital's Democracy Monument in the latest of months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding changes to the constitution as well as reforms of the monarchy. Armenia says prevented assassination attempt on prime minister

Armenia prevented an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the seizure of power by a group of former officials, the National Security Service (NSS) said on Saturday. Pashinyan had come under pressure with thousands of demonstrators protesting since Tuesday and demanding he resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh after six weeks of fighting. Putin tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday to take care of Christian shrines in parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijan gets under this week's ceasefire agreement, the Kremlin said. Russia brokered a ceasefire on Tuesday that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan around the ethnic Armenian region, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks.