VP Naidu greets people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day, pays tributes to Birsa Munda

He also paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. Known as the "Land of Forests", Jharkhand is a treasure trove of minerals and the people of the state have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation, Naidu wrote on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 11:09 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day on Sunday. He also paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Known as the "Land of Forests", Jharkhand is a treasure trove of minerals and the people of the state have contributed immensely to the growth of the nation, Naidu wrote on Twitter. "My best wishes to the people of the state for a prosperous future," he said.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. "My humble tributes to the iconic tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary today. Known as Dharti Aaba 'Father of Earth', Birsa Munda mobilised the tribals against the oppression of the British," Naidu said.

Munda's fearlessness and determination motivated many tribals to fight against the unjust colonial rule. He will always be remembered for his immense efforts to protect the rights of the tribals, the vice president observed. Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

