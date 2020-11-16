Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro-EU candidate Sandu on course to win Moldovan presidential run-off: exit poll

An exit poll put opposition candidate Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, on target to defeat pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election run-off in Moldova on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 01:22 IST
Pro-EU candidate Sandu on course to win Moldovan presidential run-off: exit poll

An exit poll put opposition candidate Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, on target to defeat pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election run-off in Moldova on Sunday. The exit poll put Sandu on 54.8% of votes compared to 45.2% for Dodon.

The West and Russia vie for influence in the former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, which is one of Europe's poorest nations and has suffered a sharp economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. A former World Bank economist who takes a tough stance on corruption, Sandu led a short-lived government last year that was felled by a no-confidence vote.

"Today you have the power to punish those who cheated you, who stole from you, who made you beggars or sent you far from your homes," Sandu said after casting her vote in the morning. Sandu, 48, has said she would secure more financial support from the EU as president. Dodon, 45, has been in power since 2016 and has said he will roll out a settlement next year for the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Transdniestria.

"I voted for the development of the economy, for a balanced foreign policy," Dodon said after casting his ballot. "I don't want Moldova to be used in geopolitical games." Opinion polls had put the rivals neck-and-neck before the election run-off. Sandu finished ahead in the first round two weeks ago with a late surge in support from diaspora voters, but failed to secure enough votes for outright victory.

If Sandu wins, she is likely to seek a snap parliamentary election to consolidate power because parliament is controlled by the Socialists, Dodon's former party. Moldova, squeezed between Ukraine and EU-member Romania, has suffered political instability in the past decade.

"A victory in the second round by Maia Sandu would mean a period of tough political confrontation for Moldova," said independent analyst Corneliu Ciurea. The EU forged a deal on closer trade and political ties with Moldova in 2014, but became increasingly critical of its record on reforms.

Sandu has received messages of support from German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and former European Council President Donald Tusk. Some of Dodon's supporters denounced such support as an attempt to destabilise Moldova. Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, accused the United States last month of plotting to instigate mass protests against Dodon as punishment for him fostering good relations with Moscow. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pro-EU candidate Sandu on course to win Moldovan presidential run-off: exit poll

An exit poll put opposition candidate Maia Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, on target to defeat pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election run-off in Moldova on Sunday. The exit poll put Sandu on 54.8 ...

WRAPUP 6-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team to meet vaccine makers

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing, while President-elect Joe Biden focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and set meetings with pharmace...

Soccer-Slovakia end Scotland's nine-game unbeaten run

Slovakia ended Scotlands nine-match unbeaten run when a first-half goal from Jan Gregus gave them a 1-0 win in their Nations League match on Sunday between teams who both qualified for Euro 2020 amid drama last week.In other League B matche...

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Turkish Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix round 14 of 17, teams listed in championship order -MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 14 Hamilton sealed his record-equalling seventh title with three races to spare, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020