Left Menu
Development News Edition

After becoming CM again, Nitish faces barbs from oppn and rivals, "nominated" by BJP, hopefully remains as "NDA's CM"

In congratulatory messages to Kumar laced with sarcasm after he was sworn in as chief minister for a seventh time in two decades, Kishor also said Bihar should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a "tired and politically belittled" leader at the helm while Yadav hoped the JD(U) veteran does not make "ambition for the chair" as his only priority. Kumar, the 69-year-old Janata Dal(United) leader, was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim armed with the unanimous support of all legislators of the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) despite JD(U)'s poor showing.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:10 IST
After becoming CM again, Nitish faces barbs from oppn and rivals, "nominated" by BJP, hopefully remains as "NDA's CM"

Nitish Kumar was on Monday at the receiving end of barbs from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, ally-turned rival Chirag Paswan and also his former close aide Prashant Kishor that the JD(U) leader was “nominated” by the BJP to the post of chief minister and he hopefully continues to remain the “NDA's CM". In congratulatory messages to Kumar laced with sarcasm after he was sworn in as chief minister for a seventh time in two decades, Kishor also said Bihar should brace for a few more years of lacklustre governance with a "tired and politically belittled" leader at the helm while Yadav hoped the JD(U) veteran does not make "ambition for the chair" as his only priority.

Kumar, the 69-year-old Janata Dal(United) leader, was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after he staked claim armed with the unanimous support of all legislators of the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) despite JD(U)'s poor showing. Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) who has raised questions on the fairness of the counting process in the Bihar Assembly polls, again questioned the election of Kumar, and said the JD(U) chief has been "nominated" rather than being elected as the chief minister.

“Best wishes to Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as the chief minister. I hope he makes his priority positive issues such as aspirations of the people of Bihar, the NDA’s promise of 19 lakh jobs-employment, education, health, livelihood, irrigation and justice rather than his ambition for the chair," Yadav wrote in a social media post. The RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' boycotted the oath-taking ceremony, claiming the public mandate in the elections was against the NDA but it was altered by "fraud".

The ruling JD(U) had clinched just 43 seats, 31 less that its ally the BJP. Opposition RJD won 75 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 243- member assembly. Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party(LJP), in his congratulatory message to Kumar, sarcastically remarked that he hopes the JD(U) leader will "continue to remain the NDA's CM".

In an apparent swipe at Kumar becoming the chief minister despite having way too less MLAs than the BJP, he said, "I congratulate you on becoming the chief minister and the BJP for making you one". "Congratulations to respected @NitishKumar ji for becoming the chief minister once again. Hope the government will complete its term and you will continue to be the NDA's chief minister," Paswan, a bitter critic of Kumar, said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Paswan, during the acrimony-filled poll campaign, had claimed Kumar might ditch the BJP after the results were out, join the RJD-led Grand Alliance, and make yet another attempt at posing a challenge to the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The LJP chief also termed the NDA's victory in the state polls "a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi", and took a swipe at Kumar, saying, "There are some people who have been in power for 15 years but still have to take help of three friends (to stay there)".

The NDA in Bihar includes the JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha(HAM) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) of backward class leader Mukesh Sahni. "Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as BJP-nominated chief minister. With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance," Kishor said in a tweet.

The tweet was his first in nearly four months as he used to be very active on the microblogging website. Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor was made the JD(U) vice president by the party chief, but his independent and often adversarial views soured their relations and he was expelled from the party.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Girl dies by sucide after 'edited' photos circulated on social media

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Monday after her photographs, superimposed on an adult film star, was circulated on social media, police said. The girl, a class 9 student, was found...

Fans fund new statue of British feminist after 'silver Barbie' row

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A storm of protest over a nude monument to British womens rights pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft - described as a melted World Cup topped by a silver Barbie doll - has sparked a crowdfun...

Top Syria diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade-old conflict, died on Monday.The government gave no details of the ...

WRAPUP 6-With spotlight on the economy, Biden confers with leaders of corporate America

Buoyed by further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned on Monday to consult with the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders before making a speech on reviving the nations pandemic-battered econom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020