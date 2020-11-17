Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 8-Biden sees business-labor cooperation fixing U.S. economy, urges relief bill

He also welcomed further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development. The Democratic president-elect said they were "ready to come together" and that "the unity was astounding." Biden will inherit an economy that has suffered millions of job losses during a pandemic that has killed more than 246,000 people in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 02:09 IST
WRAPUP 8-Biden sees business-labor cooperation fixing U.S. economy, urges relief bill

(Adds Biden remarks) By Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - P resident-elect Joe Biden on Monday said business and labor leaders had signaled willingness to cooperate to fix the pandemic-battered U.S. economy but stressed the coronavirus first must be brought under control and urged Congress to pass relief legislation. Biden spoke in Wilmington, Delaware, after consulting the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders on Monday. He also welcomed further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development.

The Democratic president-elect said they were "ready to come together" and that "the unity was astounding." Biden will inherit an economy that has suffered millions of job losses during a pandemic that has killed more than 246,000 people in the United States. U.S. COVID-19 cases have surged as Biden prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

"We're going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier," Biden said of the pandemic. "As you battle COVID, we have to make sure that businesses and workers have the tools, the resources and the national guidance and health and safety standards to operate safely," Biden added.

He called for bipartisan cooperation and urged Congress to pass pandemic relief legislation. Talks on such legislation stalled for months before the election. "We're all Americans, so let's get to work," Biden said.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a midday video conference with several chief executives including General Motors Co's Mary Barra, Microsoft Corp's Satya Nadella, Target Corp's Brian Cornell and Gap Inc's Sonia Syngal. Also taking part were AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka and the heads of the Service Employees International Union, the United Auto Workers and two other large unions.

Biden started the meeting speaking about his love of Corvettes with the head of GM and the auto workers union that represents some of the automaker's employees. Biden then switched to a more somber tone as he addressed the "pretty dark" state of the economy because of the coronavirus. "We all agree on these common goals," Biden told the participants, before using a campaign slogan. "We agree that we can't just build back the economy. ... We have to build back better."

Biden earlier on Monday said Moderna Inc's announcement that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective based on interim data from a late-stage trial provided fresh hope for beating the coronavirus. Coupled with positive results last week on a rival Pfizer Inc shot, Moderna's news added to optimism that widespread vaccination in the coming months could help tame the pandemic. TRUMP DIGS IN

Biden moved ahead with economic planning even as Republican President Donald Trump on Monday again refused to accept his election loss. Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said on Monday he was prepared to ensure a professional transition to Biden's team. "If there is a new administration, look, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies," O'Brien said. "If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look like that now, we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council, there's no question about it."

Biden beat Trump in the Nov. 3 election by the same 306-232 margin in the state-by-state Electoral College that prompted Trump to proclaim a "landslide" when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with some ballots still being counted. Trump has made no headway with legal challenges in multiple states so far.

"I won the Election!" Trump wrote on Monday on Twitter, again falsely claiming victory. Twitter posted a disclaimer saying, "Official sources called this election differently." Major business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable already have congratulated Biden on his victory and said they looked forward to working with him.

Unlike in 2008, when the country elected Democrat Barack Obama and his running mate Biden as the global economy teetered from the sub-prime mortgage crisis, the worst of the current economic downturn may have passed. Unemployment has come down sharply from its April peak of 14.7% to 6.9% and is projected to fall further throughout next year. Election officials from both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities. Federal election security officials have decried "unfounded claims" and expressed "utmost confidence" in the election's integrity.

Trump suffered another setback when James Bopp, a conservative attorney, on Monday voluntarily withdrew lawsuits filed in federal courts seeking to block the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from certifying their election results. The lawsuits made unsubstantiated claims of illegal voting. Biden's top advisers said Trump's refusal to begin a transition could jeopardize the battle against the pandemic and inhibit vaccine distribution planning.

Moderna was part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program aimed at expediting COVID-19 vaccine development. Unlike Pfizer's vaccine, Moderna's shot can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, which should make it easier to distribute. Other companies and groups also are in advanced stages of developing promising vaccines.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Putin, extending Russian footprint, approves new naval facility in Sudan

President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the creation of a Russian naval facility in Sudan capable of mooring nuclear-powered surface vessels, clearing the way for Moscows first substantial military foothold in Africa since the Soviet fa...

U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to com...

Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign about $7.9 million, state officials say

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said on Monday that a statewide vote recount would cost an estimated 7.9 million, money that President Donald Trumps campaign would have to pay in advance should it request one. President-elect Joe Biden w...

Pompeo confident over commitment of administration regarding U.S. election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence in the commitment of the administration of President Donald Trump to the constitutional setting of the U.S. election in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.I am entirely confident t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020