Rajasthan BJP chief claims Gehlot's remarks on Sibal reveal infighting within Congress

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark on his party colleague Kapil Sibal shows that there is infighting within the Congress. He added that this indicates that the BJP's slogan of "Congress-mukt Bharat" will be realised soon. Poonia's remarks came after the Rajasthan Chief Minister slammed Sibal over his remarks in the aftermath of dismal performance by the Congress in Bihar polls and by-elections. Gehlot had stated that the former Union Minister should not have mentioned the party's "internal issue in media" and that this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.

"After the disastrous defeat of Congress in recent elections, Rajasthan CM's statement that Congress' internal fight should not come out in media in the context of Kapil Sibal's remark shows that there is infighting within the party. Today Congress is zero when it comes to the thought process and direction. I think BJP's slogan of 'Congress-mukt Bharat' will soon be realised," he said. On Monday, in a series of tweets, Gehlot had reacted to Sibal's interview to a daily in which he talked about the results for the Congress in Bihar assembly polls and by-elections.

Sibal was among 23 leaders who wrote a letter, earlier this year, to Sonia Gandhi and demanded widespread reforms in the party. (ANI)