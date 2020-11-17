Left Menu
Development News Edition

'More power than traditional media': Facebook, Twitter policies attacked

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:34 IST
'More power than traditional media': Facebook, Twitter policies attacked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Republican senators on Tuesday attacked the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter for effectively censoring President Trump and allies during the U.S. election while Democrats bemoaned the spread of misinformation about the vote on social media. The CEOs, Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, defended their content moderation practices at a congressional hearing scheduled after the platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In his opening remarks, Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham asked: "What I want to try to find out is if you're not a newspaper at Twitter or Facebook, then why do you have editorial control over the New York Post?" He said he did not think articles on Hunter Biden, refuted by the Biden campaign, needed to be flagged or excluded from distribution.

Democrats focused on the spread of misinformation by Trump, a Republican, and his supporters. They pushed the companies to limit the spread of false and misleading content ahead of elections in Georgia, where two Republican incumbent senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are facing run-offs against well-funded Democratic opponents. Both companies committed to doing more. However, broader problems with their content moderation decisions, especially around violent speech, became evident when Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, asked Facebook's Zuckerberg if he would commit to taking down the account of former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon after he suggested the beheading of two senior U.S. officials.

Zuckerberg refused. "Senator, no. That's not what our policies would suggest that we should do in this case," he said. Reuters reported last week that Zuckerberg told an all-staff meeting that Bannon had not violated enough of Facebook's policies to justify his suspension.

Upset over the companies' decision on what to leave on the platform and what to take down, many Republican lawmakers and Trump have threatened to take away protections for internet companies under a federal law called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The law protects companies from being sued over material users post on their platforms. Graham also said he hopes Section 230 is changed.

"When you have companies that have the power of government, have far more power than traditional media outlets, something has to give," he said. President-elect Biden has also said he favors repealing Section 230. Congressional Democrats, however, prefer a more deliberate approach to reforming the law.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey said they would be open to some reforms to the law. At the hearing in October, Twitter's Dorsey said eroding Section 230 could significantly hurt how people communicate online. Zuckerberg said he supports changing the law but also said that tech platforms were likely to censor more to avoid legal risks if the law is repealed.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kerjriwal seeks to shut down markets emerging as Covid hotspots; Centre to increase ICU beds to 6K, double testing

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought the Centres nod for shutting down markets which could be COVID-19 hotspots, as authorities spelled out a fortified strategy including increasing ICU beds, doubling the testing capacity ...

UAE crown prince, Israeli president exchange invitations for visits

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin exchanged invitations on Tuesday to visit their respective countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported, the latest step in Israels thaw with Arab stat...

Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign

President Donald Trumps 2020 reelection campaign was powered by a cell phone app that allowed staff to monitor the movements of his millions of supporters, and offered intimate access to their social networks. While the campaign may be wind...

U.S. Senate vote on Fed nominee Shelton in doubt as Grassley quarantines

The exposure of another Republican senator to the coronavirus raised doubts on Tuesday about the U.S. Senates vote on Republican President Donald Trumps controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton.U.S. R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020