Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate vote on Fed nominee Shelton in doubt as Grassley quarantines

The exposure of another Republican senator to the coronavirus raised doubts on Tuesday about the U.S. Senate's vote on Republican President Donald Trump’s controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton. U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the chamber's president pro tempore, said he was in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus and awaiting test results.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:18 IST
U.S. Senate vote on Fed nominee Shelton in doubt as Grassley quarantines
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

The exposure of another Republican senator to the coronavirus raised doubts on Tuesday about the U.S. Senate's vote on Republican President Donald Trump's controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton.

U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the chamber's president pro tempore, said he was in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus and awaiting test results. Asked what effect that could have on the vote, expected Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Whip John Thune was equivocal. "Yeah we'll see," he told reporters. "With the absences now, we have some attendance issues, so it's a little bit fluid, I'd say at the moment."

Grassley, 87, said in a statement that he was "feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms" but would follow public health guidelines and would continue to work from home. Grassley is also chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida is also quarantining because of exposure to the virus.

Trump's Republican Party has a 53-47 majority in the current Senate. Tennessee's Lamar Alexander on Monday joined Republican colleagues Mitt Romney and Susan Collins in indicating he opposes Shelton's confirmation, though Alexander is not in Washington this week and won't cast a vote. A procedural vote was expected to come on Tuesday afternoon, with a final vote on Shelton's confirmation later in the day. Grassley's absence could deprive Republicans of the necessary majority to muscle through Shelton's confirmation. Senate rules do not allow for voting by proxy.

Shelton, an adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has argued the nation would be better off returning to the gold standard and as recently as 2017 criticized the Fed's power over money and financial markets as "quite unhealthy." Her views on interest rates have moved in lockstep with Trump's. She lambasted easy money before Trump's presidency but supported it after he took office, and has expressed skepticism over the Fed's need to set policy independently from the president and Congress.

Thune said he still expects Republicans to have the votes eventually "although there is a little bit of a complicated factor in the Arizona seat." Newly elected Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is eligible to take the oath of office as soon as Arizona certifies its election results, which is scheduled for Nov. 30. He expects to take office in early December.

Quarantines for COVID-19 typically last 14 days, meaning Grassley and Scott could be back at the Senate by then, health permitting.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Pfizer Inc didnt conspire with anyone to delay release of efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.The e...

Dutch PM Rutte: coronavirus lockdown to continue into December

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said most of the countrys current coronavirus lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December, despite a recent decline in the number of new cases.Its nice what weve achieved toge...

American, British Airways, oneworld to trial COVID-19 tests

American Airlines, British Airways, and the oneworld alliance will launch a coronavirus testing trial this month aimed at convincing the U.S. and UK governments to introduce testing so that transatlantic travel can restart. BA was operating...

US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalias al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organisation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020