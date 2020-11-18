Left Menu
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 18: -Monitoring progress of legal challenges by the Trump re-election campaign alleging election fraud

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:36 IST
President-elect Joe Biden will meet healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis in a virtual event on Wednesday, while President Donald Trump faces more legal hurdles to overturn his election loss. -A judge appeared skeptical of Trump's request to block officials from certifying Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, underscoring the difficulties the Trump campaign has faced in challenging the outcome of the U.S. election.

-Trump's campaign announced a lawsuit to halt Biden's victory in Nevada, the latest in a flurry of challenges that legal experts have said will not change the election's outcome. -As the battle for control of the U.S. Senate intensified in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff suggested an ally of Trump may have committed a crime in approaching the top state election official about vote counting.

-U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. -Trump fired top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a message on Twitter, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement affirming the election was secure and rejecting claims of fraud. -Republican senators attacked the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter for what they called censorship of Trump and his allies during the U.S. election while Democrats bemoaned the spread of misinformation on social media. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a "warm conversation" with President-elect Biden, Netanyahu's office said, in a delayed and clear acknowledgement of Biden's election defeat of the Israeli leader's ally Trump.

-A majority of Mexicans support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to hold off congratulating Biden so far on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, an opinion poll showed. -Europe will not be able to provide for its own security without U.S. and NATO help for decades to come, Germany's defence minister said, rejecting French President Emmanuel Macron's call for an independent European defence strategy. INVESTOR VIEW Berkshire Hathaway Inc's new bet on the U.S. pharmaceutical industry signals hope for shares of large drug companies, which have lagged a broad market rally amid concern about efforts to rein in prescription drug prices.

BY THE NUMBERS About half of all Republicans believe Trump "rightfully won" the U.S. election but that it was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud that favored Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

Refinitiv customers see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election.

