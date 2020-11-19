Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

In a speech to parliament on Thursday outlining the first conclusions from the biggest review of foreign policy and defence in three decades, Johnson will announce an extra 16.5 billion pounds ($22 billion) for the military over the next four years.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 04:00 IST
Post-Brexit UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

Britain has announced the biggest investment in its military since the end of the Cold War, despite the coronavirus crisis pummelling the economy, as the government seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to carve out a role for Britain as a swashbuckling leader of a new era of global cooperation and free trade, backed by cutting-edge modern military and cyber capabilities. In a speech to parliament on Thursday outlining the first conclusions from the biggest review of foreign policy and defence in three decades, Johnson will announce an extra 16.5 billion pounds ($22 billion) for the military over the next four years. The defence budget is currently just under 42 billion pounds a year.

"I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defence of the realm must come first," Johnson said in a statement. "The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies. To achieve this, we need to upgrade our capabilities across the board."

At a time of heightened global uncertainty, the continued rise of China and after four years of U.S. President Donald Trump’s international diplomacy, Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union has thrown its own role and global influence into doubt. The government said the increased military spending will cement the United Kingdom's position as the largest defence spender in Europe, the second largest in NATO, and allow increased investment in areas such as cyber and space.

The prime minister will announce a new agency dedicated to artificial intelligence, the creation of a National Cyber Force and a new "Space Command", capable of launching Britain's first rocket in 2022. The full conclusions of the defence and security review - a study of threats and capabilities - will be announced next year. (Editing by Stephen Addison)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

High hopes for abortion rights to expand in Argentina

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A fresh effort to make abortion legal in Argentina has a better chance of success than did previous failed efforts, supporters said on Wednesday, given political change and un...

Soccer-Czechs pip Scotland for promotion, Russia hopes end in humiliation

Czech Republic beat neighbours Slovakia 2-0 to pip Scotland for promotion to the top tier of the Nations League on Wednesday while Russias hopes ended with a 5-0 humiliation in Serbia as Hungary went up instead. Wales also qualified, beatin...

Max Levchin's Affirm IPO filing shows revenue surge

Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc disclosed its application for an initial public offering IPO on Wednesday, lining up for another high-profile Silicon Valley stock market debut after DoorDash and Airbnb filed to float their shares earlie...

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Peng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020