Yogi Adityanath asks Congress to clarify stand on Gupkar alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Congress and asked the party to clarify its stand on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Addressing a press conference, the UP Chief Minister said that the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders at Gupkar meetings proves that the Congress leaders say something in Delhi and do something else in Kashmir.

"Congress' double standard has been exposed in Jammu and Kashmir. It has been playing with national unity and integrity by encouraging those involved in terrorism and separatism. Congress is responsible for not letting 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' concept become a reality," Adityanath said here. "Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks about the restoration of Article 370. The presence of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders in Gupkar meetings proves that Congress leaders say something in Delhi and do something else in Kashmir. Congress leadership needs to clear the party's stand on Gupkar alliance. The country also wants clarity from Congress on Article 370," he said.

Lashing out at the Congress further, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Congress is creating hurdles in the development works started in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 last year. He said that Congress is playing with the country's sovereignty for its vested political interest at the local level.

"Statements by Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and separatists leaders are dangerous. Congress party's association with them is a dangerous sign... Congress leadership needs to clarify that how are they tolerating attempts to play with India's sovereignty and integrity in the garb of the Gupkar alliance," Adityanath said. "Congress should clarify its policy on Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leadership has no right to play with India's sovereignty and integrity. They have no right to deprive people of Jammu and Kashmir of development," he said.

However, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala Surjewala had earlier clarified that "Congress party is not a part of Gupkar alliance or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration". Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of vice-president. On October 24, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. "All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," he added.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)