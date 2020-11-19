Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath asks Congress to clarify stand on Gupkar alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Congress and asked the party to clarify its stand on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:22 IST
Yogi Adityanath asks Congress to clarify stand on Gupkar alliance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Congress and asked the party to clarify its stand on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Addressing a press conference, the UP Chief Minister said that the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders at Gupkar meetings proves that the Congress leaders say something in Delhi and do something else in Kashmir.

"Congress' double standard has been exposed in Jammu and Kashmir. It has been playing with national unity and integrity by encouraging those involved in terrorism and separatism. Congress is responsible for not letting 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' concept become a reality," Adityanath said here. "Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks about the restoration of Article 370. The presence of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders in Gupkar meetings proves that Congress leaders say something in Delhi and do something else in Kashmir. Congress leadership needs to clear the party's stand on Gupkar alliance. The country also wants clarity from Congress on Article 370," he said.

Lashing out at the Congress further, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Congress is creating hurdles in the development works started in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 last year. He said that Congress is playing with the country's sovereignty for its vested political interest at the local level.

"Statements by Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and separatists leaders are dangerous. Congress party's association with them is a dangerous sign... Congress leadership needs to clarify that how are they tolerating attempts to play with India's sovereignty and integrity in the garb of the Gupkar alliance," Adityanath said. "Congress should clarify its policy on Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leadership has no right to play with India's sovereignty and integrity. They have no right to deprive people of Jammu and Kashmir of development," he said.

However, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala Surjewala had earlier clarified that "Congress party is not a part of Gupkar alliance or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration". Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of vice-president. On October 24, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. "All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," he added.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Migsun Group records path-breaking sales of 200 crores in festive season

New Delhi India, November 19 ANINewsVoir Migsun Group, a leading real estate firm in Delhi-NCR, has announced that it clocked sales of Rs 200 crore between October 1, 2020, and November 12, 2020. The Group has been doing well even during th...

Shiv Sena, NCP trying to destroy Cong in Maha: BJP's Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday accused the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP of trying to destroy their ally Congress in the state by ignoring its demands. The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council was here to camp...

London stocks fall as Brexit, virus concerns weigh

London stocks fell on Thursday as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip index slipped ...

Korea B2B Market Place GobizKOREA, Up to 90% Discount Promotion is on going Now

Event will be held for two weeks Nov. 16-29, 2020 SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Global B2B marketplace GobizKOREA is to hold GobizWEEK promotion for 2 weeks to celebrate the end of 2020. GobizKorea is an online B2B market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020