Article 370’s abolition demolished 'speed breaker' of redundant laws in J-K: Naqvi

“Gupkar Declaration will prove to be a dying declaration for dynastic and destructive politics of the Congress and other alliance partners in Jammu-Kashmir,” Naqvi said. Naqvi said the Congress and “dynasty” is supporting those people "who want to throw Kashmir back into the quagmire of separatism and terrorism".

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:07 IST
Article 370's abolition demolished 'speed breaker' of redundant laws in J-K: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the abolition of Article 370 has demolished the “speed breaker” of redundant laws which had obstructed the development process in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. He also said ‘Gupkar Declaration’, an alliance of various mainstream political parties demanding the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will prove to be a “dying declaration” for “dynastic and destructive politics” of the Congress and other alliance partners in the erstwhile state. "Abolition of Article 370 has demolished the speed breaker of redundant laws which had obstructed the development process in Jammu and Kashmir, and Leh-Ladakh.

"Now, the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh are also getting benefits of various socio-economic-educational empowerment schemes of the central Government," Naqvi said while addressing an election rally for District Development Polls (DDC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. He said the “Gupkar gang” has become “gumrahi gang” (deceiving gang) which is trying to create fear and confusion among the people just for its narrow-minded political interests. “Gupkar Declaration will prove to be a dying declaration for dynastic and destructive politics of the Congress and other alliance partners in Jammu-Kashmir,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi said the Congress and “dynasty” is supporting those people "who want to throw Kashmir back into the quagmire of separatism and terrorism". "The Congress is supporting anti-national activities of Gupkar gang,” he alleged. Naqvi said “dynastic and feudal arrogance” of those people who were involved in loot of public money sent for development of Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh has been shattered.

After several decades, he said, the BJP has made the people of Jammu and Kashmir an equal partner of the democratic process and inclusive development. "The Congress should make its stand clear on Article 370 which had given only separatism and terrorism to Jammu-Kashmir and nothing else during the last seven decades," he said.

Naqvi said steps have been taken to make Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh an “investment hub”. He claimed that ‘Global Investment Summit’ has generated an investment worth about Rs 14,000 crore..

