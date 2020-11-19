People of Telangana have decided to throw out TRS govt: K'taka Min Sudhakar on KCR call for anti-BJP front

Responding to the call of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of forming an anti-BJP front, BJP leader and Karnataka Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Thursday said that the people of Telangana have decided to throw out the corrupt Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and that Rao should "remember the fate of his attempt to form the third front during 2019 Lok Sabha polls". "After Dubbaka debacle, KCR knows that the ground beneath his feet is slipping and slipping very fast. I hope he remembers the fate of his attempt to form the third front during the 2019 LS Polls. People of Telangana have decided to throw out the corrupt TRS govt," Sudhakar tweeted today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called for the formation of an anti-BJP front and said he will speak to all leaders who are against the ruling party at the Centre. "Will speak to all the anti-BJP leaders in India and will organise the first conclave in Hyderabad in December second week. We should stand against the Modi-led government and TRS will fight for that," Rao said at a party meeting held at TRS Bhavan.

In a recent by-poll on Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP defeated TRS to bag the seat. BJP's M Raghunandan Rao won against the TRS' Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes. The BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS 61,302 votes and Congress bagged 21,819 votes. (ANI)