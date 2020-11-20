Left Menu
Cong opposes Delhi govt's 'tyrannical' decision of imposing Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing mask

Opposing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government's "tyrannical" decision of imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said that this fine should be immediately withdrawn as it will increase corruption.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:26 IST
Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Opposing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government's "tyrannical" decision of imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said that this fine should be immediately withdrawn as it will increase corruption. "This tyrannical decision (Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing a mask in Delhi) will increase corruption. Who can guarantee that the defaulter will not bargain? This fine when people do not have jobs indicate that perhaps he's short of funds for his advertising," Chaudhary said.

He suggested that a fine of Rs 100 should be levied and masks should be distributed to make people realise that they have committed a mistake. "Congress opposes this. This fine should be immediately withdrawn. Instead of that, awareness should be created among people. A fine of Rs 100 should be levied and masks should be distributed so that people feel that they have made a mistake," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital."In Delhi, a large number of people are wearing masks but still some are not wearing them. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place. Till now it was Rs 500. If you wear a mask, there are fewer chances of people contracting COVID-19. I appeal to all religious, social organisations and political parties to distribute masks," Kejriwal had said on Thursday. Delhi reported 7,546 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said on Thursday. The active COVID-19 count stands at 43,221. (ANI)

