Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babul Supriyo slams Mamata over 'violence' in politics, says 130 BJP workers killed in Bengal

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday claimed that BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly polls and lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged killings of BJP workers in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:54 IST
Babul Supriyo slams Mamata over 'violence' in politics, says 130 BJP workers killed in Bengal
Union Minister Babul Supriyo speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday claimed that BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly polls and lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged killings of BJP workers in the state. The Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol said that there is a complete law and order failure in the state.

"The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi is in power, it is all because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration. I believe we will win elections with a majority of over 200 seats in Bengal," Supriyo told ANI. "If the BJP government is formed in Bengal, the state will get what it deserves. Mamata Banerjee does not believe in the Constitution. The path is clear for us and we will win in Bengal," he said.

Elections to 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal are due next year. The Union Minister also accused Banerjee of indulging in violence in the state.

"More than 130 BJP workers killed in West Bengal in the last three years. There is a complete law and order failure in the state. BJP does not indulge in violence. Bengal is always in news due to violence. There have been several attacks on our leaders," he said. "If Didi thinks, she can do it then there are constitutional provisions which can be used to remove Mamata. It would be better if Mamata Didi maintains the essence of democracy and the Constitution ahead of the polls," he added.

When asked about central BJP leaders going to West Bengal, the Union Minister said: "Our experienced leaders will go in West Bengal. BJP is a national party. We want our grassroots level workers to get help with the experience of our central leaders so that we can oust the 'goonda raj' of TMC from West Bengal." The Union Minister has also accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of blocking Central schemes including Ayushman Bharat and PM-KISAN in the state.

He said that BJP would want a similar kind of development in West Bengal, like in Gujarat. Supriyo said that the decision to declare January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, as a national holiday will be taken like other national holidays have been declared.

When asked about Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, he said: "All files related to Netaji have been declassified. Congress governments hid facts related to his death. The decision related to holidays will be taken as holidays have been declared. We also want it to happen." Earlier, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to declare January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday and take decisive steps "to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in the public domain".

Commenting on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark about forging an alliance with TMC for Assembly polls, Supriyo said: "We don't' care about this. If Owaisi's confidence is high, let it be. We will win 200 seats and oust Mamata Banerjee government." (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Titan shares gain on business growth

Shares of Titan Company on Thursday touched a 52-week high and closed in the green after the company reported growth in businesses. The scrip opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,279 and then touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,345 on the BSE. It se...

Hong Kong has entered fourth COVID-19 wave, say experts

Hong Kongs top infectious disease experts on Thursday local time warned the government that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has begun in the city and called for urgent action. This came after the health officials here reported over 30 confirmed...

Shahid Afridi in cricket administration? might just happen someday, says the big-hitter

Its not an immediate goal for him but former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he wouldnt mind trying his hand at cricket administration some time in future to give back to the game in his country. Speaking to PTI, the flamboyant all-r...

Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies due to coronavirus

Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died due to coronavirus, the countrys President Aleksandar Vucic said on his official Instagram account on Friday.I was honored to know you. People like you never depart, Vucic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020