Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colleagues defend "kind" UK minister Patel over bullying report

The issue comes at a difficult time for Johnson, who is trying to reset his government after his top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last week and the prime minister grapples with divisions in his ruling Conservative Party over his COVID-19 policies. "The process is ongoing and the prime minister will make any decision on the matter public once the process has concluded," a government spokeswoman said following the media reports.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:22 IST
Colleagues defend "kind" UK minister Patel over bullying report

Colleagues defended British interior minister Priti Patel on Friday after the BBC and other media reported that an inquiry looking into claims of bullying against her concluded she had broken ministerial rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked officials in March to carry out the inquiry to "establish the facts" after allegations were raised against Patel, one of the most senior ministers in the government.

That followed the resignation of Philip Rutnam, the top official in the interior ministry, who alleged Patel had been guilty of bullying staff. Citing unnamed sources, the BBC, other broadcasters and UK newspapers said a draft report found Patel had broken the ministerial code - stating that ministers should treat officials with respect - and that there was evidence of bullying, albeit "unintentional".

"In my extensive dealings with Priti Patel she's been nothing but courteous and kind," Health Minister Matt Hancock, who said he had not read the report, told Sky News, echoing other messages of support on Twitter. Patel has always rejected accusations of bullying.

The report by the government's independent adviser on standards was concluded in the summer, but Johnson has not published it, leading to accusations he was staging a cover-up. The issue comes at a difficult time for Johnson, who is trying to reset his government after his top adviser Dominic Cummings left Downing Street last week and the prime minister grapples with divisions in his ruling Conservative Party over his COVID-19 policies.

"The process is ongoing and the prime minister will make any decision on the matter public once the process has concluded," a government spokeswoman said following the media reports. Some media reports suggested that Johnson might address the matter on Friday but would issue no reprimand to Patel.

His government has had an uneasy relationship with senior officials, with several leaving their posts since his election win last December, as part of what was viewed as Cummings' desire to shake up the civil service. Nick Thomas-Symonds, home affairs spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, said the full report should be published and the Independent Committee on Standards in Public Life should investigate Johnson and Patel.

(Writing by Sarah Young and Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for stealing equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs from mobile towers in Pune

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing and selling equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs and several other items on Thursday by the Crime Branch Unit. Out of the three arrested, two were identified as Sufran Raj age 40 and Mahesh Parit Age...

New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United

A revamped Mumbai City FC with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach with proven track record, will be aiming to set things in order at the onset when they take on NorthEast United in an Indian Super League game on Saturday. Mumbai City ha...

HC seeks CBI stand on Maneka's plea against order for probe in graft case against her

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the CBI response on BJP MP Maneka Gandhis plea challenging a trial court order rejecting its closure report in a graft case against her and two others and directing further investigation in the matter. Jus...

Republicans defending Trump's 'bogus' claims of voter fraud as they are intimidated: Obama

Barack Obama has voiced concern over the Republican leaders attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and said that they are defending President Donald Trumps bogus claims of voter fraud because they are intimidated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020