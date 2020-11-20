Left Menu
Modi-led govt will rid J-K of 'corruption of clan': Naqvi

Naqvi alleged  that the "dynastic politics" had deliberately deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir of mainstream development process and their constitutional rights. "Now, the BJP is committed to take the Union Territory forward on the path of prosperity," he added.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rid Jammu and Kashmir of the "corruption of clan".   He said that the Union territory has been moving forward on the path of inclusive development by demolishing the "web of dynasty". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government has ended the 'corruption of clan' from the corridors of power of Delhi and now it will make Jammu and Kashmir free from 'corruption of clan'," Naqvi, who is the union minister for minority affairs, said at an election meeting in Balahama area of the city here. He said that secularism is not a "definition of vote politics" for the BJP.

"It is determination for inclusive development. The Modi era is an era of 'Iqbal' (authority), 'Insaaf' (justice) and 'Imaan' (integrity) where inclusive development, security and prosperity of the country are of the utmost priority," he said.  After several decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have become an equal partner in transparent democratic and development processes, he claimed.  Naqvi alleged  that the "dynastic politics" had deliberately deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir of mainstream development process and their constitutional rights. "Now, the BJP is committed to take the Union Territory forward on the path of prosperity," he added.  Naqvi reiterated his party's allegation that the "Gupkar Alliance" is a conspiracy against the country.  "The alliance is trying to create confusion among the people of Jammu and Kashmir but they will not succeed in their attempt. The people will never accept any such alliance which wants to throw Kashmir back into the quagmire of separatism and terrorism," he said.  PTI MIJ AAR AAR

